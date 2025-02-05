Manchester United have included a €10m buy option in defender's loan deal to European club: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly included a buy option clause worth €10 million in the deal that took Tyrell Malacia to PSV Eindhoven on loan. The Dutch defender completed a temporary switch from the Red Devils this winter after struggling for regular minutes at the club.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal includes an option to buy for €10 million. The Dutch club will cover the entirety of the salary of the 25-year-old during his period on loan. Manchester United have also negotiated a 30% sell-on clause in the agreement if PSV decide to take up their option to buy him.

Tyrell Malacia has been on the books of the Red Devils since arriving from Feyenoord in 2022. He was the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era and played 39 times across all competitions in his debut season. The left-back was signed as cover for the injury-prone Luke Shaw but quickly succumbed to injuries after his first season.

Malacia spent an extended amount of time on the sidelines, missing the entirety of the 2023-24 season with a series of knee problems. The left-back returned to action for the side earlier this season, appearing eight times under Ruben Amorim.

Not well-suited to Amorim's requirements from a left wing-back, Malacia found himself behind Diogo Dalot in the position. The Red Devils also signed 20-year-old Denmark international Patrick Dorgu permanently, leading the Dutchman to move away from the club.

Benfica were close to finding an agreement for the loan transfer of the defender but saw their deal fall through. Malacia then completed a return to his native Netherlands for the first time since moving from Feyenoord, as he seeks to revive his career.

Manchester United targeting move for Brazilian star - Reports

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Brazilian right-back Wesley Franca in the summer, as per Fichajes.net. The Red Devils are keen on carrying out a squad rebuild and have the 21-year-old Flamengo man in their sights.

The Red Devils signed left-back Dorgu this month and are prepared to add Franca to complement the youngster on the opposite flank in the summer. They will face significant competition for his signature, as Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg have already tabled a €30 million bid for the youngster.

Wesley Franca is contracted to Flamengo until 2028, but the club are resigned to losing the talented defender. Manchester United have work to do to convince him to join them, seeing as more sides will likely be in for him in the summer.

