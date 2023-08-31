Manchester United initiate contact to sign 23-year-old defender ahead of transfer deadline - Report

According to The Sun (via SportsMole), Manchester United are making frenzied moves in an attempt to boost their defensive lines. This urgency has led them to Jean-Clair Todibo, the 23-year-old central defender currently anchoring Nice's backline.

Just as the summer transfer window inches toward its deadline, the Red Devils have reportedly initiated dialogue with the French club. Last season saw Todibo showcasing his talent in 34 matches for Nice, becoming a cornerstone for the club that landed a ninth-place finish in France's Ligue 1 last season.

Since transferring from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, following an initial loan stint, he has accumulated an impressive 105 appearances for Nice. Despite such a portfolio, Todibo hasn't yet donned the senior French jersey, although he has demonstrated his prowess at the Under-20 level for his nation.

He is an unexploited talent that Manchester United seem keen to capitalize on, especially given their current injury woes. An injured Raphael Varane has thrown the team's defensive strategy into turmoil, as they now deal with squad depth concerns at center-back.

Steering the helm at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag has opted to work with Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez at the center of his backline. But this seems to be a stopgap measure, prompting the club's advance toward Todibo.

As per reports, they are prepared to offer the young defender an eye-popping £385,000 per week. Furthermore, there's chatter about a £3 million signing bonus on the table, but Todibo isn't one to be swayed by financial bait alone. Earlier this summer, he reportedly shrugged off a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia that could have netted him £18 million annually.

Nice has set their asking price at £47 million for their star defender. It's a steep tag, but the ticking clock might coerce Manchester United into meeting it.

Manchester United continues to make a push for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, amidst financial concerns

Renowned transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Red Devils are zeroing in on Amrabat as their "top target," readying an official opening bid to Fiorentina.

Earlier reports, however, presented a contrasting narrative. United initially tested the waters with a loan proposition for Amrabat, according to The Athletic (via The People's Person). This hesitant approach supposedly aligns with their financial straits, hemmed in as they are by the Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions.

This initial overture was swatted away by Fiorentina, who appear unwilling to loosen their grip on the midfielder without a serious financial incentive.

Alfredo Pedulla, another Italian journalism stalwart, reported that Fiorentina had accepted a lucrative offer from Forest, to the tune of over £20 million, including add-ons. Yet, it appears the Moroccan has his heart set on the Theatre of Dreams, rebuffing Forest's advances without a second thought.

Time will tell if Manchester United are able to get their man before the transfer window closes in due course.