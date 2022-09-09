Manchester United injury roundup: Updates and possible return dates for Donny van de Beek, Antony Martial and Luke Shaw

A report from the Mirror has provided an update on Manchester United's injured trio of Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw.

Van de Beek has spent just 19 minutes on the pitch this season for the Red Devils. He came off the bench in their first three Premier League games against Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Liverpool.

The Dutchman was on United's substitutes list for their next two league games before failing to make the bench for their match against Arsenal on September 4. He also didn't feature in their UEFA Europa League encounter against Real Sociedad on Thursday (September 8).

As per the Mirror, Van de Beek has been struggling with a knock but could be available for his side's league visit to Crystal Palace on Sunday (September 11).

Martial, meanwhile, has been plagued by injury issues since the start of the campaign. After impressing for Erik ten Hag's side in pre-season, he missed their first two Premier League matches due to a hamstring injury.

The Frenchman returned with a bang, assisting Marcus Rashford's goal in their 2-1 win over arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford last month. However, he has missed their last four matches in all competitions with an Achilles irritation.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's match against Sociedad, Ten Hag said of Martial's situation:

"Yes, he is still out. He is progressing but he is not ready to get back into team training or in a game."

He looks unlikely to play in their match at Selhurst Park this weekend.

Lastly, Shaw started the Red Devils' defeats against Brighton and Brentford. He was replaced at half-time against the Bees and hasn't played since, with Tyrell Malacia emerging as the first-choice left-back.

The Englishman was named on the bench for Manchester United's matches against Liverpool and Leicester, but missed their clash against Arsenal. Shaw wasn't named as a substitute for the 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad in the Europa League either.

The left-back is reportedly struggling with an injury and is a doubt for his team's match against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United look to continue domestic winning streak against Crystal Palace

After a dismal start to the season, Manchester United seemed to find their mojo and strung together a run of four consecutive Premier League victories. They looked particularly impressive during their 3-1 victory at a raucous Old Trafford against league leaders Arsenal last weekend.

However, a rotated Red Devils squad suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sociedad to kick off their Europa League campaign on an unsavory note. Ten Hag's men didn't look up to the fight and weren't helped by a contentious penalty decision, which led to the only goal of the game.

Manchester United will now look to continue their winning streak in the Premier League when they take on Crystal Palace on Sunday. Patrick Vieira's Eagles are currently 15th in the league standings with six points from their opening six matches.

