Manchester United interested in 30-year-old La Liga striker - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias. The Red Devils, however, face competition from Everton Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton & Hove Albion for the Spaniard's signature.

The veteran frontman has been in fine form for Betis, scoring eight goals in 16 league games. He finished last season with a record of 19 goals in 51 appearances across competitions.

Erik ten Hag's side are keen to bolster their attacking options following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November last year. Anthony Martial continues to be plagued by injuries.

They did lure Wout Weghorst to Old Trafford on loan from Burnley earlier this month, but he is yet to score in two outings and is only at the club until June. According to Estadio Deportivo, United are in the race to sign Iglesias.

Betis reportedly value their frontman at €40, which may put the Red Devils off, given his age. But he has continuously shown that he can score goals and could be a useful option for Ten Hag.

However, Manchester United seem keen on signing one of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, Napoli's Victor Osimhen, and RB Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko. ESPN reports that those are the three candidates that Ten Hag will choose from to become the club's blockbuster summer center-forward arrival.

Manchester United's Ten Hag encourages Marcus Rashford to sign a new contract

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has been in red-hot form.

Rashford has been in remarkable form for Manchester United this season. The English attacker has bagged 17 goals and six assists in 28 appearances. It is a massive improvement from the woeful five goals and two assists he managed in the 2021-22 campaign.

The 25-year-old has been at Old Trafford his entire career, rising through the youth ranks at Carrington. However, he is perhaps enjoying the best football of his club career under Ten Hag's tutelage.

The Dutch coach encouraged Rashford to extend his stay with the Red Devils and sign a new long-term deal. His current contract expires in 2024 after United triggered a one-year option.

Ten Hag said in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's first-leg clash with Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (January 25) [via Manchester Evening News]:

“I think he understands Man United is his club, that’s first, and also in this environment, in this team, he is playing his best football."

Ten Hag then explained how he hopes his players garner interest because he is trying to construct not only the best team in England and Europe but in world football:

“I hope that all our players can (generate) interest from clubs because that means we do a good job and the team is outperforming so that is what we are aiming for. Then I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England, then in Europe and then the world.”

