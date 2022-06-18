Manchester United interested in Germany international with €40 million price-tag: Reports

Manchester United are among the clubs keeping tabs on Hoffenheim left-back David Raum this summer, according to Sky Deutschland.

The 24-year-old joined Hoffenheim on a free transfer from Greuther Furth last summer. He hit the ground running in Sinsheim, scoring three goals and providing 13 assists from 32 Bundesliga appearances in his debut season.

Raum's performances for Hoffenheim have seen him attract transfer interest from top clubs in Europe. Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keen on acquiring the full-back's services from their league rivals.

Die Borussen, though, may have to fend off competition from other teams to sign Raum this summer. According to the aforementioned source, a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, are interested in him.

Raum is open to the idea of joining Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2022-23 season, as per the report. However, Hoffenheim's asking price could prove to be a obstacle in a potential move.

The Bundesliga club are holding out for a fee of €40 million for the full-back's sale, according to German daily Bild via Keven Bader. However, Sky Deutschland have claimed that Borussia Dortmund cannot fork out more than €30 million as things stand.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are not the only club interested in signing Raum this summer. West Ham United and Newcastle United are also in the mix for the Germany international, as per Bild via Bader.

Raum is likely to leave Hoffenheim this summer if Sky Deutschland is to be believed. However, Premier League clubs hold an advantage in the race to sign him due to their financial prowess.

Do Manchester United need David Raum?

David Raum was in red hot form for Hoffenheim during the recently-concluded season. He has also made nine appearances for Hansi Flick's Germany national team.

However, one may question whether Manchester United really need Raum. The Red Devils currently have Luke Shaw and Alex Telles in their ranks.

Shaw has his contract with the Old Trafford outfit expiring at the end of next season, but there is an option to extend it by another year, as per Transfermarkt. Telles, on the other hand, has two more years remaining on his deal.

Manchester United may have to sell either Shaw or Telles before potentially moving for Raum. It is thus unlikely that they will look to sign the German ahead of the 2022-23 season.

