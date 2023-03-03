Manchester United interested in move to sign 22-year-old Premier League defender: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Guehi, 22, has established himself as one of the star performers for Palace since arriving from Chelsea for £18 million in 2021. So far, he has scored four goals and laid out one assist in 68 games for his club.

A right-footed defender blessed with tackling and marking, the three-cap England international rose through the ranks of Chelsea. After graduating from Cobham's setup in 2019, he gathered vital first-team minutes under his belt during a lengthy loan spell at Swansea City. Upon returning to the Blues in 2021, he was sold by Thomas Tuchel.

According to Stretty News, Manchester United have expressed an interest to add Guehi to their defensive ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. The club are aiming to revamp their backline with Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof linked with a host of moves.

Guehi, who has a contract until June 2026 at Selhurst Park, could be interested in joining Erik ten Hag's side to gain more experience at the highest level. He would aim to break into England's setup on a regular basis and being at United could elevate his chances.

Due to his efficiency on the ball, the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup winner could also be an apt option for a three-man defense alongside Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. Furthermore, he is also known to be a big threat from offensive corners and indirect free-kicks.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have also identified Guehi as a top transfer target for this summer, as per the aforementioned report.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are also keeping tabs on the likes of Napoli star Kim Min-jae and Sevilla defender Castello Lukeba.

Erik ten Hag identifies 22-year-old star as next Manchester United signing: Reports

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has identified Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus as his ideal summer signing.

Kudus, 22, has emerged as one of the best offensive performers in Europe due to his fine performances for Ajax in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Despite operating in a withdrawn forward role, he has scored 16 goals and laid out three assists in 33 overall appearances so far.

A left-footed technical operator blessed with flair and shooting, the Ghanaian also turned heads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with two goals from three group-stage matches. He has attracted transfer interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund.

