Manchester United interested in move to sign 25-year-old forward who was valued at £34 million last summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Rennes star Martin Terrier in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Terrier, 25, has been a vital first-team starter for Rennes since arriving from Lyon for an initial fee of £10 million in 2020. He popped up on the radar of many European clubs earlier this summer after registering 21 goals and four assists in 37 Ligue 1 games during the 2021-22 season. Terrier's performances helped his team finish fourth in the league in the process.

A versatile forward renowned for his shooting and directness, Terrier was valued at £34 million while being speculated to join Liverpool during the summer transfer window. However, the Merseyside outfit opted to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica for £64 million instead.

According to Media Foot, Manchester United have approached Terrier's agent to discuss a potential transfer in January next year. Erik ten Hag's side are currently assessing the conditions of a possible permanent move along with the right-footed attacker's salary expectations.

Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to acquire the services of Terrier, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Roazhon Park, in the winter transfer market. However, the Red Devils are said to be the front-runners.

Manchester United are in need of a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated on a mutual agreement earlier last month. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are currently their only options.

Meanwhile, Terrier has opened the ongoing 2022-23 campaign in fine form, netting 11 goals and contributing four assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Bruno Genesio-coached outfit.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are ready to pursue Victor Osimhen after Liverpool stole their top target, Cody Gakpo, from under their nose. However, the Old Trafford outfit are expected to hit a snag due to the Napoli striker's exorbitant valuation.

Osimhen, 24, has emerged as one of the most lethal finishers in Serie A over the past two campaigns. He joined Gli Azzurri from Lille in a deal worth up to £70 million in 2020. Since then, the Nigerian has scored 38 goals and laid out 12 assists in 76 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Liverpool signed Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million and completed his medical on Wednesday (December 28). The Dutchman, who turned heads at the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup, has signed a six-year deal at Anfield.

