Manchester United interested in move to sign Arsenal star set to leave Emirates: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen to rope in Arsenal star Thomas Partey this summer in a bid to strengthen their midfield department.

Partey, 30, has been marked as a potential outgoing as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to revamp his entire midfield ahead of the next campaign. He is in the final two years of his contract at the Emirates.

A right-footed holding midfielder, the Ghanian earned a lot of praise in the first half of last season. But, due to a drop in his level in the final months, he has lately been rumored to leave the north London outfit.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United have expressed an interest in snapping up Partey this summer. They are said to be of the opinion that the player could find his fine form under the helm of Erik ten Hag.

Should Partey join Manchester United, he would serve as a backup for Casemiro, who arrived from Real Madrid for £60 million last summer.

However, the Red Devils are reportedly likely to face tough competition from a host of Saudi Pro League clubs and Juventus for the midfielder.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for £45 million in 2020, has netted five goals and laid out four assists in 99 games for his club.

Manchester United great says Arsenal need one final signing as he highlights star issue

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand told Arsenal to snap up a backup for Bukayo Saka. He said:

"I still think maybe you need one more, an attacking player, to cover those positions, especially the wide areas. Kai Havertz maybe could dovetail out there at times but you still need one. You can't afford to let Bukayo Saka play another full season not missing any games."

Explaining his reasoning behind his transfer remark, Ferdinand added:

"He may have missed one or two here and there. But he's played too many games last season for a young kid. He's going to burn out. I think you need to save him a little bit and have moments where you pull him out of the team. Then there won't be a big drop-off in output."

Saka, 21, has established himself as the first-choice right winger for the Gunners in the last two seasons. He racked up 6188 minutes of action, starting 73 of his 76 Premier League games in the last two campaigns. At the moment, Nicolas Pepe, who has returned from loan, and Reiss Nelson are the two potential options who can play backup to Saka.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have roped in Kai Havertz from Chelsea for a fee of £65 million so far this summer. They are also reportedly likely to sign Declan Rice in a £105 million switch from West Ham United soon. Arsenl are close to signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax as well, as per reports.

