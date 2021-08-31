Manchester United interested in Premier League star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to sign a defensive midfielder this summer and has opted for the Englishman, with Ruben Neves set to stay at Wolves.

According to Mirror Sport, Manchester United's first option was Ruben Neves as they wanted to link him up with the strong Portuguese contingent in their team. However, with the midfielder set to stay at Wolves, the Red Devils are ready to turn their attention to Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips.

With Dan James joining Leeds for £25 million, Manchester United are hoping to use that deal to their advantage in negotiations with Phillips. However, it is highly unlikely that the Peacocks will let Phillips depart so close to the transfer deadline.

Kalvin Phillips was one of England's star players at Euro 2020 and has become one of the Premier League's top defensive midfielders. Following Brazilian midfielder Fred's poor performance when Manchester United played Wolves at the weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring in an upgrade before the window closes.

However, with only hours left until the transfer window shuts, it will be difficult for Manchester United to get any deals over the line at this stage.

Manchester United have had an amazing transfer window

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second debut for Manchester United after the international break.

Manchester United have had one of the best transfer windows in recent history. The Red Devils have strengthened in areas of weakness and will be looking to challenge for silverware during the 2021-22 season.

United started off their summer by signing long-term target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £86 million and followed that up by landing Real Madrid superstar Raphael Varane for £41 million. The icing on the cake was the Red Devils agreeing to a deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club.

The Portuguese superstar was reportedly in talks to move to Manchester City but ultimately opted to sign for United instead. These additions have instantly made Manchester United one of the favourites to win both the Premier League and Champions League titles this campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken on Instagram about joining Man United again.



