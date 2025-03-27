Manchester United interested in signing 25-year-old French centre-back with €40 million price-tag: Reports

Manchester United have registered an interest in the signing of Udinese defender Oumar Solet, according to Italian newspaper Messaggero Veneto (via OneFootball). Since arriving in Italy in January on a free transfer, the 25-year-old has made an impression in his 10 Serie A games and Udinese are now bracing themselves for a potential sale in the summer.

In a short space of time, he has already cemented himself as one of the best defenders in his position, helping Udinese keep five clean sheets in 10 league games. He does have a contract until 2027 but the Italian outfit would be willing to consider a sale if interested parties were to meet their €40 million valuation.

The report has claimed that both Manchester United and West Ham United have considered a possible offer. Some Turkish sides found themselves priced out back in January when his asking price was somewhere near €30 million, but his stellar play has adjusted that figure since then.

Manchester United view Solet as a potential long-term solution to their defensive woes and they have plenty of financial muscle to meet Udinese’s demands. Solet, who previously played for Lyon and RB Salzburg, offers top-flight experience, and a switch to England could be the next step in the 25-year-old's career.

Manchester United future in doubt for Kobbie Mainoo amid contract standoff

Kobbie Mainoo’s future at Manchester United is in the balance as contract negotiations remain have stalled (via Manchester Evening News). The 19-year-old is said to be demanding big wages of £150,000 per week before he puts pen to paper to a new deal at Old Trafford.

United, who are now working under the financial guidance of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are focusing on reducing their salary structure. They are also introducing performance-related contracts, something that has added to the issues in contract negotiations.

New uncertainty comes in the shape of Mainoo’s undefined position under new manager Ruben Amorim. He has been deployed in multiple roles this season. With no settled place in Amorim’s setup, United are deliberating whether to cash in and secure a fee somewhere in the region of £70 million.

Mainoo’s existing contract will keep him at Old Trafford until 2027 if the Red Devils are unable to convince him to sign an extension. The prospect of a summer exit, though, is very much a possibility, and United will need a resolution before the summer window opens.

