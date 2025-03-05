Manchester United interested in signing 28-year-old defender flying high in La Liga: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign West Ham loanee Nayef Aguerd to strengthen their defence in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ad

Aguerd, 28, is currently relishing a good temporary stint at La Liga side Real Sociedad. He has started 29 of his 31 appearances across competitions for his current club, helping them keep 15 clean sheets this campaign.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Now, according to Spanish website Fichajes.net, Real Sociedad are confident about roping in Aguerd on a permanent move from West Ham this summer. However, Manchester United are interested in adding the former Stade Rennais and Dijon centre-back to their ranks this year.

Aguerd, who has made 39 Premier League appearances for the Hammers so far, is allegedly viewed as a perfect signing for United. He could play as the left-sided defender in Red Devils boss Amorim's 3-4-3 system.

Ad

Manchester United fans urged to back boss

Speaking to Tribal Football, Manchester United great Gary Pallister shared his thoughts on his former club's ongoing struggles under head coach Ruben Amorim. He elaborated:

"Our goal is to win the Premier League. You can't say United are anywhere near 'the mix' at the moment. We're going through a change and who knows what's going to happen in the summer. I think everybody's got a price tag, and perhaps we're going to have to sell before we can buy, which is down to money that we've wasted over recent years on bad signings."

Ad

When asked to opine on Amorim's latest claims of Manchester United potentially challenging for the league title next season, Pallister replied:

"At this moment in time, you have to say we're a very long way away. But it's a new manager, it's a new era. I think we probably have to start seeing results at the start of next season, given that he's already said he's going to stick with the way he wants to play with this formation."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Urging Manchester United fans to be patient now, Pallister concluded:

"The time to judge him will be a couple of months into the next season, when he's had a chance to change things around. To implement his style more, spend more time on the training pitch with the players, get them to believe and get them to understand how he wants them to play."

The Red Devils are 14th in the 2024-25 Premier League table with 33 points from 27 games so far. They will next visit Real Sociedad for their UEFA Europa League last-16 first leg contest this Thursday (March 6).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback