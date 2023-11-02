Manchester United interested in signing £65 million-rated goalkeeper despite Andre Onana's summer signing – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly aiming to rope in Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa despite adding Andre Onana to their ranks in the summer.

The Red Devils, who recently slumped to a 3-0 EFL Cup last-16 loss to Newcastle United, opted to part ways with David de Gea at the end of his deal earlier in June. They lured Onana away from Inter Milan in a deal worth up to £47 million to step in as their top shot-stopper.

However, Onana has failed to live up to expectations in his opening months at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old has conceded a whopping 26 goals in 15 games across competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

Hence, according to Fichajes.net, Manchester United have chosen to reignite their prior interest in Costa. But, Porto are said to be not interested in selling their player in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Red Devils, who have splashed close to £400 million in transfer fees since the start of last season, also have other hurdles in their pursuit of Costa. Although they are keen to pay his £65 million price tag, their hands could be tied due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

Moreover, Erik ten Hag's outfit have other priority needs. They are said to be keen to snap up a central midfielder and a forward next January.

Costa, meanwhile, has established himself as Porto's first-choice goalkeeper over the past two seasons. He has overseen 50 shutouts in 122 games for them so far, lifting seven trophies in the process.

Andre Onana's ex-teammate speaks out on Manchester United man's start to campaign

Brighton & Hove Albion star Joel Veltman has backed his ex-Ajax teammate Andre Onana to emulate David de Gea's success at Manchester United soon. He told the Mirror:

"De Gea was amazing for Manchester United and I'm sure Onana will be that as well. He's an amazing goalkeeper, especially on the ball. He did some mistakes but it's also part of the goalkeeper's job. If he makes a mistake, you're done sort of. He will improve and he's improving already. It's a big club and he has to prepare for that."

An ex-Barcelona youth player, Onana has struggled to find his feet at United owing to a host of error-prone outings. He has also suffered due to his team's poor run of form of late, losing eight of 15 matches.

Onana, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2028, is next set play in his team's league visit to Fulham on Saturday (November 4).