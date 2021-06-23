Manchester United interested in signing Euro 2020 record breaker - Reports 

Manchester United are interested in signing Poland's Kacper Kozlowski, according to recent reports. Kozlowski recently became the youngest player ever to feature at the European Championships during his cameo against Spain at Euro 2020.

The Polish international dethroned England's Jude Bellingham, who set the record a mere six days ago. Since he made his Euro 2020 appearance, a host of European clubs have shown interest in signing Kozlowski. The 17-year-old currently plays for Polish side Pogon Szczecin.

Manchester United have been scouting the young Polish midfielder since 2019 to bolster their academy ranks. However, a deal could never materialize back then.

Manchester United have to act quickly if they want to land Euro 2020 star Kozlowski

Apart from Manchester United, elite clubs like Juventus, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have all shown interest in signing the 17-year-old.

With so much interest shown in Kozlowski over the past few days, United will have to act fast if they are serious about signing the Polish prodigy this time around.

However, Borussia Dortmund are said to hold an advantage in landing the young midfielder. This is because of their extensive scouting network in Poland which helped them sign Robert Lewandowski from Lech Poznan back in 2010.

The interest shown by United, Dortmund and Barcelona in signing the Euro 2020 sensation makes perfect sense. All three sides are renowned for nurturing and giving first-team opportunities to young players.

If Manchester United are to sign Kacper Kozlowski on a permanent deal, they will have to wait to register him with the club. According to the new Brexit laws, English clubs cannot sign an underaged foreign player. If United agree to sign him this summer, they will be forced to loan the Polish midfielder back until at least January.

Kozlowski has always admired some of Manchester United's star players. As cited by Goal.com, the Polish international once said:

“Ever since I was a young boy, my idol has been Cristiano Ronaldo. However, over time, I started to like and watch Paul Pogba more.”

Euro 2020 has given the youngster the chance to shine on one of the biggest stages of international football. Kozlowski has been seen as a special player since he made his first-team debut for Pogon Szczecin in 2019 as a 15-year-old. He would be an excellent addition to any club's youth team.

