Manchester United interested in signing goalkeeper who lit up 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Croatia's FIFA World Cup hero Dominik Libakovic.

Livakovic was rock-solid between the sticks for Zlatko Dalic's team in the FIFA World Cup. He helped Croatia beat Japan and Brazil in the knockout stages in the penalty shootout before they were eliminated by Argentina in the semi-finals.

He was also proficient during penalty shootouts and is a good distributor of the ball with his feet.

These qualities are traits that Erik ten Hag looks for in a goalkeeper. David De Gea has never been the greatest passer of the ball. While he has worked on the trait to improve, the Spaniard is yet to be convincing enough in Ten Hag's playing style.

De Gea is currently in the final year of his contract. While Manchester United have triggered four of their players' one-year extension clause, no decision has been made on the Spaniard yet.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

4 shootout saves

3 clean sheets

2 MOTM awards



Dominik Livaković is the leading Golden Glove contender after a tournament to remember. 🧤 25 saves4 shootout saves3 clean sheets2 MOTM awardsDominik Livaković is the leading Golden Glove contender after a tournament to remember. 25 saves4 shootout saves3 clean sheets2 MOTM awardsDominik Livaković is the leading Golden Glove contender after a tournament to remember. 🇭🇷 🧤 https://t.co/bBmFl7R9Xv

As per Sportske Novosti, Manchester United are interested in signing Livakovic to replace De Gea.

The Croat is tied to a contract with Dinamo Zagreb until 2024. The Red Devils shouldn't have to spend too much to acquire his services as Dinamo Zagreb are reportedly looking to cash in on the player next summer.

He has played 262 games for Dinamo Zagreb, keeping 122 clean sheets.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag told to bring in FIFA World Cup hero to replace David De Gea

Fulham FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Emiliano Martinez was named the goalkeeper of the tournament for his spectacular performances with Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He helped them lift the trophy, making crucial saves in the final against France in the final.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jay Bothroyd has now urged Manchester United boss Ten Hag to bring in the Argentine as De Gea's replacement.

He said on Sky Sports (via Team Talk):

"He (De Gea) is a top keeper. He had a good season last year. But he’s on a lot of money, he’s one of the highest paid players in the Premier League. I think he’s on about £350,000 a week, that’s a lot for a goalkeeper."

He added:

"Now, for example, if I was Man United, I’d be looking at other options, like you would. You would have to look around, Martinez being one of them. Yes, he’s at Aston Villa, but that could potentially be an option for them.”

Martinez has kept 30 clean sheets in 91 games for Aston Villa since joining them from Arsenal in 2020.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave David De Gea has played the most minutes of any player in Premier League history, overtaking Ben Foster:



🥇 David De Gea - 35,039

🥈 Ben Foster - 34,959

🥉 Gary Cahill - 33,374



Landmark. ⏱️ David De Gea has played the most minutes of any player in Premier League history, overtaking Ben Foster:🥇 David De Gea - 35,039🥈 Ben Foster - 34,959🥉 Gary Cahill - 33,374Landmark. ⏱️ https://t.co/CALyuMfUpf

Poll : 0 votes