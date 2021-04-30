Manchester United interested in signing Everton striker - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer. The striker's goalscoring exploits this season have caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is looking for an upgrade in the striking department.

Calvert-Lewin has scored 14 goals in the Premier League this season and was one of the league's most prolific strikers during the first half of the campaign. Although he has found goals hard to come by recently, the Englishman is still one of the most promising forwards that the league has to offer.

According to Stretty News, Manchester United have already made contact with Everton over a summer move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The striker, however, is valued by the Toffees at £80 million and Everton are unwilling to budge from their valuation of the player.

Solskjaer is keen on bringing in a striker in the summer, as he has reportedly lost faith in Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has failed to consistently deliver for Manchester United this season. The club are also unsure whether or not Edinson Cavani will stay at Old Trafford next season, as the Uruguayan is yet to take a decision on his future.

The report also suggests that Manchester United have identified Torino and Italy hitman Andrea Belotti as a potential signing. Should Everton decide not to lower their asking price for the Calvert-Lewin, Belotti would be a cheaper alternative to the Englishman.

Manchester United braced for summer departures

David De Gea could be leaving Manchester United after 10 years at the club.

Manchester United are readying themselves for a few summer departures, with some big names reportedly set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Stretty News reports that David De Gea and Donny Van de Beek are likely to leave the club in the summer, with the duo falling down the pecking order under Solskjaer this season.

De Gea has seen his starting spot taken over by Dean Henderson this season and is looking for a move back to Spain. Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to bring their former youth player back to the club in the summer.

Meanwhile, Van de Beek has had a disappointing first season at the club and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has barely played the Dutchman in the current campaign. Juventus are reportedly interested in a loan move for the midfielder in the summer, as Andrea Pirlo looks to revamp his midfield for next season.

