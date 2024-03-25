Manchester United interested in signing Turkish playmaker with €40 million price-tag - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Benfica and Turkey midfielder Orkun Kokcu.

According to Turkish journalist Koray Baloglu, the Red Devils could make a "serious move" for Kokcu in the summer transfer window. Baloglu, who issued the update on X (formerly Twitter), added that Juventus are also interested in the midfielder and that Benfica value him at around €40 million.

Kokcu has enjoyed a solid campaign so far for the Portuguese giants, recording three goals and 10 assists in 34 matches across competitions. The 23-year-old, who joined them only last summer, has done so despite missing eight matches in October and November last year due to a foot injury.

However, it has not been smooth sailing overall for the Turkish international. Earlier this month, Kokcu spoke to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf and admitted that his move to Benfica has not gone the way he expected. The Manchester United target said (as quoted by The Peoples Person):

“No, this is not what I expected. There was a lot going on in the transfer market last summer, I made a conscious choice for Benfica with the idea that this was the best step in my career to further develop in all areas. That has only partially happened.

“I have of course seen how other players have been put in the spotlight in Portugal and at other big clubs. That creates a certain status. I never felt like I was being made to feel important from the start. Not even by the coach!”

Kokcu, who has won 25 caps for Turkey and even played for them at UEFA Euro 2020, is contracted to Benfica until 2028.

Manchester United were reportedly interested in Orkun Kokcu last summer as well

The rumors linking Orkun Kokcu to Manchester United are not entirely new.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils considered both him and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot last summer as they looked to improve their midfield. The club ultimately signed Mason Mount from Chelsea, with Kokcu moving from Feyenoord to Benfica.

Romano said on his YouTube channel (as quoted by a different The Peoples Person article):

“He (Rabiot) was considered by the club, but they wanted Mason Mount in that position as a priority target. Another name considered in that position was Kokcu, the Feyenoord midfielder who joined Benfica.”

Mount has hardly featured for Manchester United this season as a calf injury kept him out from November last year to earlier this month. He returned for their final match before the ongoing international break, a famous 4-3 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

Overall, the Englishman has played 13 times for United this term, recording one assist.