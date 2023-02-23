Manchester United interested in signing two Leicester City stars in the summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Leicester City midfielders James Maddison and Youri Tielemans for a potential summer transfer.

The Red Devils could be in for a major overhaul in the summer under Erik ten Hag. As per Football Transfers, the likes of Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Fred, and Anthony Martial could be sold.

There will also be incomings and midfield is one of the areas that will be targeted. Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid and Christian Eriksen on a free transfer last summer.

They are now looking to add more depth in the center of the park in the upcoming window and could target Maddison and Tielemans.

Maddison's contract with Leicester expires in the summer of 2024. He has been one of the most prolific midfielders in recent times, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 19 appearances this season.

The attacking midfielder was linked with an exit from Leicester last summer but eventually stayed put.

Tielemans, meanwhile, has registered four goals and one assist in 28 appearances across competitions from his deep-lying midfielder role. His contract with Leicester expires in the summer.

Manchester United have identified the duo as potential incomings in the summer. The likes of Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Adrien Rabiot are also on their list. The Red Devils could also look to sign loanee Marcel Sabitzer permanently from Bayern Munich.

Manchester United also reportedly looking to strengthen their attacking in the summer

Attack is another department where Erik ten Hag's side could look to bring in reinforcements.

They currently have Marcus Rashford, Martial, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Elanga on their roster. They also signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley in January.

However, Martial could leave in the summer and Manchester United could look to sign a proper No. 9. As per the aforementioned Football Transfers report, they are monitoring S.S.C. Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane for a potential move.

Osimhen, 24, has scored 20 goals in 24 games across competitions this season and is widely seen as one of the upcoming superstars of world football. His consistency in front of goal and partnership with winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has propelled Napoli to a 15-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Kane, meanwhile, is the Premier League's third-highest goalscorer of all time with 200 goals. The Englishman has scored 17 goals in 23 league games for an inconsistent Tottenham team that currently sits fourth in the standings.

Manchester United also have Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic and AS Roma's Tammy Abraham on their potential transfer list.

