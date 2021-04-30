Manchester United interested in swap deal for Roma star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo this summer. The Red Devils are said to be plotting a player exchange deal to sign the Italy international.

According to Sport Witness, Manchester United have been monitoring Zaniolo for quite some time now. The 21-year-old is high on the club's wishlist and could prove to be a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Zaniolo's current absence due to a knee ligament injury could result in Roma lowering their asking price. Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer Donny van de Beek in exchange for Zaniolo.

Zaniolo joined AS Roma from Inter Milan in 2018. The youngster has been an integral member of the Italian side's squad in his two-and-a-half years with the club. The 21-year-old has scored 14 goals in 69 appearances in all competitions for AS Roma.

His impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Italy national team in 2019, for whom he has made seven appearances and scored two goals.

Zaniolo's development has been hampered due to a serious knee injury in January of 2020 in a game against Juventus.

He is, however, one of the most highly rated youngsters in Serie A, and has attracted attention from a number of Europe's top clubs. Manchester United are just one of the clubs interested in signing Zaniolo this summer.

The Red Devils thumped AS Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their semi-final tie in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have shown signs of vast improvement in recent months and are favorites to win the Europa League this season. The club's ultimate goal is to win the Premier League next season and they will therefore look to make improvements to their squad in the summer.

Nicolò Zaniolo | Manchester United intend to ‘rush things’ on potential signing – Know price is rising quickly. https://t.co/jQbsqDTSEG #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) November 20, 2019

Advertisement

Manchester United will look to offer Donny van de Beek to AS Roma in exchange for Zaniolo

Wolfsberger AC v AS Roma: Group J - UEFA Europa League

Donny van de Beek has endured a torrid time since joining Manchester United from Ajax last summer. The Dutch midfielder has struggled to break into United's starting line-up and has often been used in cup competitions or as an impact substitute.

Manchester United and Paris St-Germain are willing to pay £52m for Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo. (Source: Il Messaggero) pic.twitter.com/QopcrDYBbG — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 24, 2019

Van de Beek has reportedly grown frustrated at the lack of game time he has received and is ready to leave Old Trafford in the summer after just one season with the club. Manchester United could look to offer the former Ajax man to AS Roma in exchange for Zaniolo.