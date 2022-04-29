Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick accepts role to lead Austrian national team - Reports

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Ragnick has accepted an offer to become the new manager of the Austrian national team, according to reports.

The Athletic have reported that the Austrian FA will hold a press conference late on Friday morning to make the announcement official, with the 63-year-old set to sign a contract until 2024.

However, the appointment will not impact Manchester United's plans to keep the German in a consultancy role once Ajax boss Erik ten Hag takes over managerial duties next season.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Ralf Rangnick will be confirmed as Austria national team manager within the next 24-48 hours, but will continue his consultancy role with Manchester United until 2024. Ralf Rangnick will be confirmed as Austria national team manager within the next 24-48 hours, but will continue his consultancy role with Manchester United until 2024. https://t.co/VSSDwMev31

Ragnick was quizzed on the rumors following his team's 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea on Thursday evening, to which he replied:

“I can confirm I will definitely continue in the consultancy role. So far me and Erik (Ten Hag) haven’t spoken. But I am more than happy and willing to help and change things for the better.

“It would leave space for another job but that is what we agree in November last year.”

90min @90min_Football



Feels like FIFA career mode! Ralf Rangnick is set to be Austria's new manager whilst continuing his role at Manchester United. 🤯Feels like FIFA career mode! Ralf Rangnick is set to be Austria's new manager whilst continuing his role at Manchester United. 🤯Feels like FIFA career mode! 🎮 https://t.co/4EEElAiI2P

Manchester United set to miss out on Champions League under Ragnick

The German was appointed United's temporary boss in November following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and results did initially improve under him.

However, the mood has since turned sour at Old Trafford, following a run of just two wins in 11 games. Ten Hag was confirmed as Ragnick's permanent successor in mid-April, but the Dutchman certainly has his work cut out for him.

Following the team's humiliating 4-0 defeat to their great rivals Liverpool on Wednesday, 20 April, Ragnick claimed to Sky Sports that he believes the team needs up to ten new players to compete at the elite level once again.

Ragnick came into Old Trafford with a strong reputation, having influenced coaches such as Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel earlier in their careers.

The pressing style he showed off at the likes of Schalke and Red Bull Leipzig, as well as the influence he had commanded in the successful Red Bull franchise, appeared to make him an ideal temporary appointment.

However, United have won just 10 out of the 21 games he has been in charge, and have been largely reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo's goals and David de Gea's saves to get them out of trouble.

Ragnick's team currently lie sixth in the table, five points away from fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



"It's ten Hag and also Cristiano's decision for what he can do next, but his performance was great", he told Sky. Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo's future: "His attitude, he's 37 - it's not normal. If he plays like he did yesterday he can still be a big help to this team""It's ten Hag and also Cristiano's decision for what he can do next, but his performance was great", he told Sky. Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo's future: "His attitude, he's 37 - it's not normal. If he plays like he did yesterday he can still be a big help to this team" 🔴 #MUFC"It's ten Hag and also Cristiano's decision for what he can do next, but his performance was great", he told Sky. https://t.co/JmPFUAgKvG

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava