Manchester United join 3 Premier League clubs in race to sign 6ft 6in striker: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined three other Premier League clubs in the race to sign towering Genk striker Paul Onuachu, as per Jeunes Footeux. The Nigeria international has an impressive record of 83 goals in 130 games for the Belgian club.

Jeunesfooteux.com @Jeunesfooteux Manchester United : Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk), un profil qui plait à Erik ten Hag xfru.it/N8yqEC Manchester United : Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk), un profil qui plait à Erik ten Hag xfru.it/N8yqEC

It has been reported that United are closing in on the signing of Netherlands international Wout Weghorst. The 30-year-old Burnley striker has been in excellent form for his on-loan club Besiktas, scoring nine goals in 18 games this season.

The Red Devils are believed to have kept Onuachu as a backup plan should their move for Weghorst fall off.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Burnley forward Wout Weghorst on loan. Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Burnley forward Wout Weghorst on loan. 👀🔴 https://t.co/HlVOdvF6fj

Onuachu has been in impressive form this season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions. His physical presence and aerial ability make him a threat in the box, and he has proven to be a clinical finisher.

In addition to his goalscoring exploits, Onuachu has provided ten assists for his teammates since arriving in Genk in 2019.

The 28-year-old has caught the attention of several top clubs, with Everton, West Ham United, and Aston Villa also interested in securing his services. Onuachu's preferences are still unclear at the moment.

As per the Jeunes Footeux report, the Nigerian could cost anything between £17.5 million and £21.5 million to interested clubs.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will be able to secure the services of one of these two strikers, as they could face stiff competition from other Premier League clubs interested in their services.

Turkish journalist claims Dutch striker Wout Weghorst has accepted Manchester United's offer

Wout Weghorst has accepted Manchester United's offer, as per Turkish journalist Yagız Sabuncuoglu.

Yağız Sabuncuoğlu @yagosabuncuoglu Wout Weghorst, Manchester United’ın teklifini kabul etti.



• Oyuncunun temsilcisi bugün yapılacak görüşmede ayrılık taleplerini bir kez daha yineleyecek ve fesih için Beşiktaş’tan kolaylık isteyecek. Wout Weghorst, Manchester United’ın teklifini kabul etti. • Oyuncunun temsilcisi bugün yapılacak görüşmede ayrılık taleplerini bir kez daha yineleyecek ve fesih için Beşiktaş’tan kolaylık isteyecek.

The player's representatives will reinitiate their negotiations with the Besiktas board to terminate his existing loan contract and allow him to join the Premier League side.

The move represents a major coup for Manchester United, who have been searching for a top-class striker to lead their attack. Weghorst's physical presence and goal-scoring ability make him a perfect fit for the Premier League.

United fans will hope that Weghorst can replicate his recent form at Old Trafford and help the English club for the rest of the season.

