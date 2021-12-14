Manchester United join Liverpool in race for 24-year-old attacker - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign FC Porto forward Luis Diaz.

Many expect the Red Devils to make moves in the winter transfer window to improve their squad. While a central midfielder will be one of their top priorities, reports from Fichajes (via IBT) suggest Manchester United could also look to sign Diaz.

The Red Devils have sufficient depth in attack, but will need long-term alternatives for Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. Although Porto's Diaz prefers to play out wide, Manchester United could use his pace and goal threat to good effect.

However, Ralf Rangnick's side are bound to face some competition for the 24-year-old's signing. Liverpool and Manchester City are rumored to be ahead in the race for Diaz's signature, with the latter even contacting Porto about a potential transfer.

The Citizens' interest is understandable, but they have been able to find goals even without a proven goalscorer in the XI in recent seasons. Diaz's signing will be a more pressing need for Liverpool.

The Reds are set to lose Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for around a month as the duo will represent their respective nations at the Africa Cup of Nations. Salah and Mane have scored 30 of Liverpool's 62 goals across the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this season.

The duo will be a massive loss for Jurgen Klopp's side as they push for domestic and continental glory this season. Consequently, signing Diaz on a loan deal could help Liverpool's attack, which boasts the likes of Diogo Jota and Divock Origi.

Manchester United and Liverpool target Luis Diaz has been excellent for Porto this season

Luis Diaz has made waves with his fantastic returns for Porto this season. Diaz has already netted 13 goals and provided three assists in 22 appearances for the Primeira Liga outfit. He has put up those numbers despite not playing as Porto's primary striker.

The 24-year-old also has a decent record for Colombia, having found the back of the net seven times in 31 matches. It is worth noting that four of those goals came at the 2021 Copa America as Los Cafeteros finished third. Diaz scored the same number of goals as Lionel Messi and was impressive throughout the tournament.

A move to Manchester United or Liverpool would definitely be a step in the right direction for the talented winger. With Porto also crashing out in the group stages of this season's Champions League, they could bring in some much needed cash by selling Diaz for a decent fee.

