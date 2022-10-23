Manchester United join Liverpool in race to sign highly-rated MLS forward: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly chasing the signature of promising Chicago Fire striker Jhon Duran along with arch-rivals Liverpool.

Duran, 18, recently emerged as one of the most exciting South American offensive talents in the world.

Since arriving from Envigado for a fee in the region of £2 million in January, he has netted eight goals and contributed five assists in 27 matches for Chicago Fire.

A mobile forward known for his pace and directness, Duran has also earned two international caps for Colombia. He made his debut for Los Cafeteros against Guatemala in September of this year.

According to The Sun, Manchester United have approached Chicago Fire for Duran, weeks after Liverpool made contact with the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit. The £10 million-rated player's agent and family have recently traveled to England amidst the speculation.

Chicago Fire are said to be keen to cash in on Duran in the near future after slumping to 12th-place in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are in desperate need of a forward. While Cristiano Ronaldo is unsettled, Anthony Martial is out on the sidelines for Erik ten Hag's side.

On the other hand, the Reds are without Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota due to their respective injuries and are on the verge of losing Roberto Firmino for free next summer.

Alan Hutton urges Liverpool to sign a top Manchester United target in January

Speaking to Football Insider, former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton lauded Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. He also claimed that he could solve Liverpool's midfield problems.

He said:

"He is a fantastic player. There is no getting away from that fact, we all know it. Of course, it is going to come down to transfer fees and wages and things like that. Does he come in to the Liverpool midfield and make it better? Of course he does. He is a top class football player."

He asserted that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp should be in pursuit of a top midfielder for the sake of his team's development.

He added:

"I have always said I think it is an area where I think Jurgen Klopp will want to strengthen, whether it be January or next summer. He will know he needs players in if he is going to continue the progress of the club. That is no sleight on the players that are already there, but I think De Jong would make them a better team."

De Jong, whose contract is set to expire in June 2026, has struggled for minutes at Camp Nou this season.

The Netherlands international, who was heavily linked with Manchester United earlier this summer, has started just six games across all competitions, scoring one goal.

