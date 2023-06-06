Manchester United joined by Dortmund in race to sign 19-year-old American midfielder - Reports

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are among multiple clubs reportedly interested in signing American midfielder Brian Gutierrez.

According to the Daily Mail, Gutierrez, 19, has also been targeted by other teams from Scotland, Spain and Germany. The list includes Rangers, Girona and RB Leipzig.

While United are likely to have more financial firepower compared to the other aforementioned clubs, they could face a minor stumbling block. The Daily Mail's report stated that obtaining a work permit for Gutierrez in the UK might be difficult, though it did not outline the reasons for the same.

This could put the likes of Girona, RB Leipzig and Dortmund in a more favorable position than Manchester United and Rangers. However, there isn't enough clarity on what exact issues would prevent the American from receiving a work permit in the UK.

Gutierrez graduated from the Chicago Fire's academy to join their first team back in 2020 on a contract running until the summer of 2026 (via Transfermarkt). He has since gone on to make 74 appearances across competitions for the club, recording two goals and 11 assists.

The midfielder has been impressive this season as well, laying out three assists in 15 MLS matches. Gutierrez has averaged 79% pass accuracy, 1.0 key passes, 1.5 successful dribbles, 1.7 fouls won, 1.2 tackles and 4.8 successful duels per game in the league.

While he is yet to feature for the US Men's National Team, he has featured five times for their U20 team, scoring and assisting once apiece.

Manchester United could be set for a busy transfer window

Brian Gutierrez is the latest name to be linked with a move to Manchester United, who seem to be bracing for a busy summer transfer window. Reports over the past few weeks have indicated that the Red Devils are targeting multiple reinforcements to their midfield and attack.

The Athletic reported this week that United are the favorites to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. The same report also mentioned that the club are certainly interested in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as well.

Mount has a quiet season for Chelsea this time around but won their Player of the Year award in the two campaigns prior to the current one. He had a notably successful 2021-22 season, where he registered 29 goals and assists for the Blues.

As for Kane, the England forward registered 30 goals in 38 Premier League games in a struggling Spurs team. Like Mount, he too has only one year left on his current club contract.

Later in the report, The Athletic stated that Manchester United want a second signing done early in this summer window. However, the report didn't mention who that player could be. The club have notably been linked with Atalanta BC's Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani.

The Red Devils have also already let go of Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe, who departed on free transfers. The Athletic's aforementioned report added that Harry Maguire could be another player to leave Old Trafford this summer.

