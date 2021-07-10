Manchester United just £12 million short of landing Real Madrid star - Reports

Manchester United are currently just £12 million short of signing Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer, according to Bleacher Report’s journalist Rob Blanchette (via the Express).

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United should have easy sailing in completing the signing of Varane. Paris Saint-Germain completed the signing of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on a free transfer recently and now will cool down their interest in the French international.

Raphael Varane currently has only one year remaining on his Real Madrid contract. Due to the current financial crisis, Los Blancos are in need of some cash and will accept an increased offer from Manchester United to avoid seeing their star defender leave on a free next summer.

Manchester United have had a bright start to the transfer window after already completing the signings of Tom Heaton from Aston Villa and Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The Glazer family is set to back manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer after the ESL debacle turned the fans on the owners yet again.

#MUFC are currently £12m short of Varane's price, but PSG's confirmation of Ramos should help the negotiations between United & Madrid to move forward. Real need the cash and don't want to lose the player on a free. Varane wants to leave. Time to get this done. pic.twitter.com/KBMSWRH5A9 — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) July 8, 2021

Real Madrid set to lose out on another key player, this time to Manchester United

Real Madrid have already lost their captain Sergio Ramos to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer and are not set to lose Raphael Varane to Manchester United. This would leave Los Blancos without their first-choice centre-back pairing come next season.

Real Madrid have offered Nacho a new two-year contract, keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2023. Los Blancos also possesses highly rated Brazilian defender Eder Militao who could cover the loss of Varane and Ramos.

Ramos and Varane have been a vital part of Real Madrid's success. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Manchester United have always wanted a new centre-back to partner club captain Harry Maguire. Current centre-backs Victor Lindelöf and Eric Bailly have been error-prone and are always surrounded by long-term injuries. If United complete the signing of Raphael Varane, the 28-year-old will go straight into the starting XI at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been notorious for playing the long game to sign their desired player at a cheaper price. It worked with Sancho and seems to be working with Real Madrid as well.

Donny Van de Beek has NOT been discussed between Manchester United and Real Madrid as player included in the negotiations for Raphael Varane. 🇳🇱 #MUFC #Real



Man Utd asked for Varane one week ago on direct contact - but there’s still no official bid, waiting for Real price tag. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2021

