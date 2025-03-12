Manchester United keen to add 18-year-old Argentine wonderkid to growing list of young talents as deal edges closer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly aiming to rope in Rosario Central star Juan Gimenez in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are the front-runners in the transfer race to sign Gimenez in the near future. Their scouts have been impressed with the right-footed centre-back's performances of late.

Gimenez, 18, has started 18 of his 21 appearances in all competitions for Rosario Central. He has found the back of the net once and laid out one assist in 1,625 minutes of action for his boyhood club so far.

Should the Argentine seal a permanent transfer to Manchester United in the summer, he could prove to be a good signing. He would likely fill the void left by Jonny Evans' potential departure and provide competition to Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven.

Gimenez's current club contract is set to run out in December 2025.

Wayne Rooney lauds Manchester United star

During a chat with MUTV, Manchester United great Wayne Rooney hailed Amad Diallo and claimed that he tried to sign the winger during his time as Derby County manager. He said (h/t Metro):

"I think he's been great. I tried to sign him for Derby, when I was at Derby, on loan. I thought I had him, really. I think it was the next day, he went to Rangers out of the blue. He has been fantastic, with the goals he's scored, [his] creativity and work-rate. He's been a breath of fresh air and, of course, we'd like a few more players to step up."

Diallo, who is nursing a serious ankle problem, joined Rangers on loan in January 2022 and scored thrice in 13 total games for the Scottish giants. He relished a fine loan spell at Sunderland in the 2022-23 season before returning to his parent club in 2023.

Opining on Manchester United's struggles this season, Rooney added:

"It's been a difficult season, there's no denying that, all season. But the new manager has come in and I really like him. The way he handles himself and speaks with the media, he's been really good. It's probably more about getting through this season now and, hopefully, starting to implement his style more and getting players in to move the club forward."

The Red Devils are in 14th spot in the 2024-25 Premier League table with 34 points from 28 matches, scoring 34 goals and conceding 40 so far.

