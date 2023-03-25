Manchester United keen to hijack Liverpool's move for midfielder in the summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to hijack Liverpool's move for Jude Bellingham in the summer. However, they need the takeover from the Qatar consortium to go through for the transfer to take place.

As per a report in Football Insider, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad is a huge fan of the Borussia Dortmund star and wants him to be his first signing at Manchester United. He is ready to match the asking price set by the Bundesliga side and blow out Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race.

The Englishman has been linked with a move this summer as he prepares for the next challenge in his career. Dortmund are working to keep the midfielder beyond this season and have set an asking price of €150 million.

They are also trying to offer him a new contract as they believe he can develop further if he stays with the German side.

Jude Bellingham urged to join Manchester United over Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand has urged Jude Bellingham to pick Manchester United over Liverpool in the summer. He believes that the Red Devils are heading in the right direction and the move would be perfect for the midfielder.

He was speaking to the BBC when he said:

"If you put the two teams on a graph, Manchester United are going in one direction and Liverpool have stagnated. I wouldn't say Liverpool are in decline, but other teams are catching them up and maybe going beyond them."

Ferdinand believes the BVB star and Declan Rice should consider Old Trafford move as it would be ideal for them. He added:

"If I'm a player, say Jude Bellingham or Declan Rice - two of the most in-demand English midfielders that may get moves this summer - and someone says, 'Manchester United or Liverpool, where are you going?', forget my Manchester United ties, I have to go with United right now."

The Red Devils legend continued:

"The way the team looks, the way the squad is shaping up, the way the managers are navigating their teams' fortunes and who I see being more successful in the upcoming future - I really would be sitting on the side of United."

However, Real Madrid are said to be leading the race as they are willing to offer €140 million for Bellingham.

