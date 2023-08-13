Manchester United keen on selling defender amid interest from German clubs - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen on selling Alvaro Fernandez, with the player attracting interest from German clubs.

This is according to journalist Alan Nixon (h/t @UtdPlug on Twitter), and the claim hints at any possible move being a permanent move. The Red Devils know Fernandez is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, which has an option of a one-year extension.

According to Lyall Thomas (h/t SportsMole), Burnley have also shown an interest in signing the Spaniard after his impressive loan spell at Preston North End last season. He racked up six assists in 42 games for the Lilywhites.

Fernandez joined Manchester United's youth team from Real Madrid's academy in 2020 on a free transfer. But he is yet to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils.

The 20-year-old's chances of securing playing time under Erik ten Hag are slim. Luke Shaw (28) and Tyrell Malacia (23) are the Dutchman's top two choices in the left-back position for now.

Fernandez can play as a left-back, a left-wing back and a left-sided midfielder — versatility that is bound to impress his suitors. It remains to be seen if he is open to moving to Germany or if a move to Burnley appeals to him instead.

The Clarets offer the former Deportivo de La Coruna academy player a chance to play in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

Erik ten Hag gives Rasmus Hojlund injury update ahead of Manchester United's PL opener

Manchester United unveiled £72 million signing Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford before the 3-1 pre-season friendly win against RC Lens on August 5.

But the English club's fans could have to wait a while before they get to see their new center-forward in action. Recent reports have claimed that his back injury is more serious than what Manchester United have claimed.

Erik ten Hag was asked about the 20-year-old's fitness levels ahead of the Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14. He said, via the club's official website:

"As we said previously, he had a small issue and he is not on the levels where our players are [at] in this moment. So now we have to train him. So the prognosis is difficult, always to say. We are confident and we are positive."

The Denmark international is certain to miss the game against Wolves. It remains to be seen when he will be fit enough to make his debut for the Red Devils, with whom he has penned a five-year-long contract.