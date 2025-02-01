Manchester United keen on selling midfielder before deadline day - Reports

Manchester United are trying to offload Casemiro before the end of the January transfer window, according to Manchester Evening News. The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 in a £60m move.

Casemiro registered seven goals and seven assists from 53 games under former manager Erik ten Hag in his debut season. His efforts helped the Red Devils win the EFL Cup in the 2022/23 campaign.

However, the 32-year-old has since suffered a prolonged dip in form and is no longer a first-team regular. Casemiro has appeared just seven times under Ruben Amorim so far.

The Brazilian came off the bench in Manchester United's 2-0 win over FCSB on Thursday in the Europa League. It was his first appearance in a month and the Red Devils are running out of patience with the player.

Casemiro earns £350,000 per week at Old Trafford and the club are eager to remove his salary from their wage bill. Manchester United have now deployed the services of multiple agents to find the player a new club by Monday when the transfer window closes. The player's contract expires in 2026, and the Red Devils will need to raise £22.5m from his sale by deadline day to avoid a loss as per PSR rules.

What has Ruben Amorim said about Casemiro's lack of game time at Manchester United?

Casemiro's future remains uncertain

Ruben Amorim has insisted that Casemiro hasn't been selected because he lacks certain characteristics that suit the team. The Portuguese head coach is trying to implement a high-intensity style of play at Manchester United at the moment.

The Brazilian no longer has the legs to fit the job and is now the sixth-choice midfielder for the Red Devils. With Bruno Fernandes slotting into a deeper role of late, there's intense competition for a place in midfield.

Speaking recently, as cited by Manchester Evening News, Amorim outlined why Casemiro hadn't been selected for the Rangers game.

"He has to have the characteristics and then I have to choose the player with characteristics that I see the game. So it’s just that. I have to make some choices. I want to play a style of game that is sometimes different from other coaches and I have to choose based on that, that’s all," said Amorim.

Manchester United signed Manuel Ugarte last summer and he has effectively replaced the Brazilian in the team.

