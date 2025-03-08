Manchester United keen on selling star player in the summer as they look to reshape Ruben Amorim's squad - Reports 

Manchester United are keen to offload Casemiro this summer, according to TEAMtalk. The 33-year-old has appeared just 13 times for the Red Devils since Ruben Amorim took charge, seven of which were starts.

Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 from Real Madrid in a reported £60m move. The Brazilian enjoyed a tremendous start to life with the Premier League giants, helping them lift the EFL Cup in his debut campaign.

However, Casemiro has shown signs of regression in the past 18 months and Manchester United are ready to move him on. The Brazilian midfielder is reportedly the highest earner at Old Trafford, pocketing £350,000 per week.

The Red Devils are eager to remove his salary from their wage bill, but there's little interest in his services. The player is also settled at the club, although he has expressed a desire to play regularly.

Speaking recently, Casemiro also insisted that it was too soon to talk about next season.

“Of course I want to play, I want to have more minutes, but the coach is the one who makes the decisions, and I have a lot of respect for him and for the club," Casemiro said.

He continued:

“It’s too soon to talk about next season but, of course, I have another year of contract and then an option. We have important games and on Sunday we have Arsenal. It’s too soon to talk about next season."

Casemiro has registered 15 goals and nine assists from 112 games for Manchester United to date.

Will Manchester United sign a new striker this summer?

Casemiro's future remains uncertain

Manchester United are likely to sign a new striker amid the poor form of their current crop this season. The Red Devils have found the back of the net just 33 times in 27 games in the Premier League and are 14th on the table.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have both failed to convince so far. Hojlund has managed just seven goals from 36 games across competitions this season.

Zirkzee meanwhile, has found the back of the net six times in 41 games. Manchester United are eyeing the market for upgrades and have identified Lille striker Jonathan David as an option.

The Canadian has plundered 21 goals in 38 games so far and his contract expires this summer. The 25-year-old reportedly prefers a move to the Premier League, which will suit the Red Devils.

