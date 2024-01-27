Manchester United keen on signing £26 million-rated Liverpool target: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in roping in KRC Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, who has also popped up on Liverpool's radar in the recent times.

El Khannouss, 19, has cemented himself as a first-team starter for Genk since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. He has started 66 of his 76 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood team, operating mainly in a number 10 role and even on the left flank at times.

Now, according to Football Transfers, Manchester United are expected to focus on signing young talents rather than experienced stars in the future. Hence, they have identified El Khannouss as a top winter target.

However, the Red Devils are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit of the former Belgium U18 international. Liverpool have also been keeping close tabs on the ex-Anderlecht youth player, considering him as a future first-team star.

El Khannouss, who is valued in the region of £26 million, could prove to be a good arrival for Manchester United should he join them. He would act as a stellar squad option behind captain Bruno Fernandes and summer addition Mason Mount in the club's pecking order.

Should El Khannous move to Liverpool in the future, he would emerge as a squad player for them as well. He would provide competition to the likes of Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch in their 4-3-3 system.

El Khannous, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, has registered four goals in 76 matches across competitions for Genk so far. He has also provided 10 assists in 5,279 minutes of action for his club.

Manchester United's Erik ten Hag reacts to Jurgen Klopp's decision to depart Liverpool

Earlier this Friday (January 26), Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he is set to leave his team at the end of the ongoing 2023-24 season. He will be joined by his assistant managers Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz.

When asked to opine on Klopp's shock decision, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stated that the Premier League will be worse off in the German's absence. He replied (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"It's no good for the Premier League. So he has made an era there, he built the club, he brought the club back where they belong, so congratulations on that. He has done an amazing job in Liverpool."

Sharing further thoughts on the Liverpool boss' decision, Ten Hag said:

"I can understand. Nine years is a long time. I think it's a period of building up, achieving targets but also I think setbacks and going into difficult periods. The Premier League is very intense, the combination with European club football, when you're there nine years, it's a long period and I can understand he is running out of energy and that is one of his arguments to step down."

Klopp, who was named as the Reds' boss in October 2015, has lifted one Premier League title in 2020 so far. His club are atop the 2023-24 league standings with 48 points from 21 games, five points ahead of defending champions Manchester City.