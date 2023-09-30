Manchester United keen on signing 28-year-old Premier League midfielder - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg.

The Denmark international's future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been uncertain ever since Ange Postecoglou's arrival. Juventus are linked with a move for the 28-year-old while Atletico Madrid are also said to be in the race.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), Manchester United are also keen on signing Hojbjerg in the near future. The Red Devils currently have Casemiro as their first-choice defensive midfielder and also signed Sofyan Amrabat on an initial £8.5 million loan contract this summer.

However, Manchester United have total control over whether they want to sign him permanently for a further £21.4 million in transfer fees or not. Moreover, Casemiro, as talented as he is, turns 32 in February next year.

Erik ten Hag oversaw the departure of Fred on a permanent basis and Scott McTominay's future at Old Trafford is also uncertain. Hojbjerg, meanwhile, has struggled for minutes under Postecoglou and has only 169 minutes of action under his belt.

It is a far cry from the former Southampton midfielder's standing under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte. Since his £15 million transfer from St. Mary's in August 2020, he has 151 appearances under his belt, 134 of which have been starts.

Hojbjerg will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season, barring a potential renewal. Spurs are reportedly looking for a fee of €30 million (£26.04 million) to part ways with him.

Erik ten Hag says Crystal Palace will want revenge in Manchester United clash

Manchester United were in sublime form as they dispatched Crystal Palace 3-0 in the EFL Cup third round on 26 September.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Anthony Martial were enough to hand the Red Devils a comfortable win at Old Trafford. But Erik ten Hag believes the Eagles will seek instant revenge when the two teams meet in the league on Saturday (30 September).

At his pre-match press conference, the Dutchman was asked to give his verdict on the clash, to which he said (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"Definitely, both sides will be different but we got belief from it, I know the opponent is looking for revenge, clear, and that will be their view."

Roy Hodgson rested the likes of Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi and Ebere Eze in the Carabao Cup fixture. Guehi and Eze came on as substitutes but the Eagles were already in a poor position in the game by that time.

Palace are currently 10th in the table with nine points from six matches — one place and one point below the Red Devils.