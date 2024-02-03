Manchester United keen on signing goal-machine for just £17 million in summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in snapping up VfB Stuttgart attacker Serhou Guirassy ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

During the recently concluding winter transfer window, the Red Devils were linked with a number of strikers due to their low-scoring Premier League campaign. They were allegedly monitoring Guirassy apart from other options such as Timo Werner and Donyell Malen.

Now, according to Sport Bild, Manchester United could reignite their interest in the Guinean in the upcoming summer window. Guirassy, who has drawn attention from Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United as well, has a summer release clause of around £17 million.

The Red Devils, who secured Rasmus Hojlund's services in a potential £72 million switch last summer, could opt to launch a move owing to Guirassy's comparatively lower exit clause. Furthermore, they are believed to have been impressed with the player's recent form.

Guirassy, who joined Stuttgart for close to £8 million from Stade Rennais ahead of this term, has netted a whopping 19 goals in 16 games for his club this season. He has also assisted two goals so far as well.

Last campaign, the 27-year-old striker impressed during his loan spell at Stuttgart. He scored 14 goals and contributed two assists in 28 matches, including 24 starts, across competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Manchester United vs West Ham encounter

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea forward Chris Sutton predicted a 1-0 win for Manchester United in their Premier League home match against West Ham United on Sunday (February 4). He wrote:

"Well, Manchester United won the World Cup again on Thursday night, judging from the reaction to their last-gasp 4-3 victory at Molineux. Seriously, though, it was a good win and fair play to them for the way they got it – they certainly needed it."

Backing the Red Devils to beat David Moyes' outfit, Sutton concluded:

"West Ham beat them at the London Stadium before Christmas but I am expecting a different outcome at Old Trafford. I am not expecting it to be a very open game because Hammers boss David Moyes won't set up that way, but Manchester United will find a way through."

Erik ten Hag's team, who finished third past campaign, are seventh in the 2023-24 Premier League with 35 points from 22 matches. West Ham, meanwhile, are sixth with a point more than the Old Trafford outfit.

As for the head-to-head record, the Red Devils have won eight times and lost five of their past 15 overall meetings against the Hammers.

