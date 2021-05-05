Manchester United keen on signing Liverpool target – Reports

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Jadon Sancho after scrapping plans to sign a centre-back this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjær is reportedly happy with the options he has at the heart of the defense and wants to get a right-winger.

According to Eurosport, Manchester United are keen on getting Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils were looking to sign him last summer, but the move did not materialize as the two clubs failed to agree on a free.

The German side were looking for €120 million and claimed they were unwilling to accept anything less. Manchester United were reluctant to pay such a huge fee and failed to get their top target in the end.

Owen Hargreaves has urged his former side to sign a winger this summer at all costs. He believes Manchester United can challenge for trophies if they get a winger and should target Jadon Sancho or Leeds United's Raphinha.

Hargreaves told BT Sport:

"A lot of people have played out on that right hand side and they haven't really found it. I think to go find a winger, Jadon Sancho would be amazing. You think about Raphinha at Leeds, you think about what he could do at this United team. You can't spend £100m on every player."

Jadon Sancho not keeping an eye on Manchester United interest

Jadon Sancho has distanced himself from rumors linking him with a return to Manchester. Speaking to the media earlier this season, he said:

"I try not to look at the media because I think once you start looking at all that it would be easy to get carried away with it. It can affect players. For me it's about not looking at those things and just focusing on trying to do the best I can on the pitch. Especially in training.

"For me it's about improving every single day. It's important for me to keep a smile on my face and keep happy. I don't really look at all the noise and all that stuff. I'd rather keep my head down, keep focus and improve every day."

Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with Jadon Sancho, while rumors suggest Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the English winger.