Manchester United keen on signing Liverpool target - Reports

Marcos Llorente has not rejected the prospect of joining Manchester United this summer. The Spaniard has been linked with United and Liverpool and has added fuel to the rumors.

According to AS, Manchester United have set their sights on signing Marcos Llorente this summer. The report claims the Red Devils launched a bid for the Spaniard and were ready to pay up to €80 million.

🔴⚪️ When you score twice at Anfield against the holders...



⚽️⚽️ Marcos Llorente#UCL pic.twitter.com/sbGizK3sD6 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 11, 2020

Marcos Llorente was asked if he was looking for a move to the Premier League this summer and the Spaniard left the door open. He claimed he was happy with Atletico Madrid but did not shut down the rumors, adding 'anything can happen' while responding to transfer rumors.

He said:

"I have many years left [on my contract]. My idea is to stay, I'm fine, I'm happy at Atletico Madrid. We have had a great season winning La Liga. Anything can happen in football, but I don't think about that kind of thing. I am happy and now I am with the national team. There were conversations a long time ago, it is true, but nothing happened and the negotiation was not completed. I have no problem."

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85M bid for Sancho and more

Liverpool interested in Manchester United target

Manchester United are not the only club chasing Marcos Llorente this summer. The agent of the Atletico Madrid star has revealed interest from Liverpool and claimed he has received several calls from the Anfield side.

Julio told Cadena Ser:

"I have received many calls from Anfield for Llorente, but not many dare either. Marcos and I have always talked about this and he wants to stay, so there's not much to do. The last call I received in May and it was not from Spain."

Never forget. The Llorente slide 🤣



Will Atlético be celebrating again later?#UCL pic.twitter.com/CY8NUniC9x — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 13, 2020

Atletico Madrid are yet to decide Marcos Llorente's future, but reports claim they are unwilling to sell their star player. He scored 13 goals and made 12 assists for the Spanish champions across all competitions last season.

Also read: Jim Beglin's column - Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava