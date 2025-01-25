Manchester United keen on signing midfielder with 14 goals and 10 assists this season: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz. Reports via Fichajes.net (via Caught Offside) suggest that the Red Devils could make an offer for the player in the summer.

Wirtz is regarded as one of Europe's hottest prospects due to his performances with Leverkusen and the German national team. The midfielder played a crucial in helping Xabi Alonso's men clinch their first Bundesliga title in 30 years last season. Wirtz scored 11 goals and registered 12 assists in 32 games en route to Leverkusen winning the league.

His performance with the German club has put a couple of European heavyweights on alert, with Manchester United being one of such clubs. Ruben Amorim's side has identified Wirtz as the ideal target to upgrade and add more creativity to their midfield department.

Trending

The player is under contract to Bayern Leverkusen until the summer of 2028. It would take a huge offer to tempt the German club into selling one of their most prized assets. Manchester United could also face competition from the likes of Arsenal, who are also believed to be keen on the player.

Xabi Alonso compares Manchester United target to Lionel Messi

Despite still being in the early phase of his career, Wirtz, 21, already demonstrates a high level of technical ability that surpasses his age.

The German is known for spotting the right pass and also has an eye for goal, combined with a touch of flair. Such led his head coach, Alonso, to compare him with Argentine legend Messi.

In 2023, after Wirtz finished runner-up to Jude Bellingham in Goal's 2022 NXGN ranking, Alonso, said (via GOAL):

"There are good players and there are players who look good on the pitch. The player who looks good does things that are nice, but not necessarily efficient.

"Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: 'You're in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!' It's not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That's why he's so good."

Wirtz, who is attracting interest from top clubs like Manchester United, has been in top form this season for Leverkusen. He has registered 14 goals and 10 assists in 30 games across all competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback