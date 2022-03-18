Manchester United keeping tabs on 23-year-old Serie A midfielder: Reports

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United is keeping tabs on Bologna’s 23-year old midfielder Mattias Svanberg.

The Swedge joined Bologna from Malmo as a nine-year-old and has established himself as a regular starter for the club in recent campaigns. Svanberg has three goals and two assists in 27 appearances this season and is known for his all-round skills.

Manchester United reportedly sent representatives to watch the recent Serie A tie between Bologna and Fiorentina, which the latter won thanks to a goal from Lucas Torreira.

Apart from Svanberg, the club is also interested in defender Nikola Milenkovic, and have followed the 24-year old Fiorentina man for a number of months.

B/R Football @brfootball Five years without a trophy for Manchester United Five years without a trophy for Manchester United 💀 https://t.co/73gRdO6cxg

Milenkovic was reported to have a €15 million release clause that Fiorentina later denied the existence of. Of course, with several senior players expected to leave United in the summer, the club will be looking to bring in multiple new signings.

Manchester United could look to change transfer approach after consistent failures

The two players mentioned above are both young, upcoming footballers who will be to improve in the coming months. Manchester United over the years have signed multiple world-class talents for bloated prices. However, this approach has failed to yield the right results, with many recent signings being deemed as flops.

At this point, it is difficult to pinpoint any particular reason why the team has failed to perform to expectations. United’s defensive issues go way past Harry Maguire’s lack of pace and erratic one-on-one defending.

The team is prone to making errors and is regularly caught out of shape especially when subjected to consistent pressure from world-class teams.

At the heart of it all is the lack of team spirit and the inability to attack and defend as a unit. The only way out appears to be a potential influx of young, hungry players who will be willing to give it their all and outwork other teams.

James Ducker @TelegraphDucker Olympiacos away, nine months after Ferguson’s retirement, in 2014 was supposed to represent rock bottom. In fact, #MUFC ’s problems were only just beginning. Piece from last night: telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Olympiacos away, nine months after Ferguson’s retirement, in 2014 was supposed to represent rock bottom. In fact, #MUFC’s problems were only just beginning. Piece from last night: telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

The club needs to retrace its steps and follow a similar transfer strategy that Sir Alex Ferguson implemented. The Scot was known for taking in impressive youngsters who would go o to become big players for the club.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar