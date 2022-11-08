Manchester United keeping tabs on 23-year-old striker chased by West Ham United: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the situation of Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz to bolster their offensive ranks.

Diaz, 23, has been a crucial first-team starter for the Riversiders for the past two seasons. He initially arrived on loan from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2018. He then completed a permanent switch in the winter of 2019 for a fee in the region of £7 million.

The Chilean striker is a clinical finisher blessed with pace and directness. He shot to fame after registering 25 goal involvements in 37 EFL Championship games for his club last season. So far, he has netted the joint-highest nine goals in 20 matches in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

According to Football League World, Manchester United have recently sent scouts to keep an eye on Diaz, who is out of contract next summer. However, West Ham United are currently leading the race to sign the Stoke-born attacker, who is valued at £10 million.

During an interview with talkSPORT, Diaz was asked for his opinion on being linked with Premier League clubs. He responded:

"It's nice. But I've just got to concentrate on playing for Rovers week in, week out and putting the results in and scoring goals for the club. So at the minute, I'm here and I'll do everything when I've got the shirt on and work hard."

When asked whether he will stay at Ewood Park until the end of the ongoing campaign, the former Manchester United academy player replied:

"Hopefully, yes. I'll be there until the end of the season. We're going to the play-offs. We're trying to get promoted. That's what we're trying to do. We've all bought into that and the players are working hard every day and this is what we want as a club."

Manchester United, meanwhile, are expected to delve deep into the winter transfer market for a new forward. While Cristiano Ronaldo is unsettled, Anthony Martial is out on the sidelines for the Red Devils due to an injury.

Manchester United eye move for ex-Stoke City striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have identified Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Ronaldo. The Red Devils are interested in signing the Cameroonian in January but the player is keen to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Choupo-Moting, 33, has recently been in fine form for the Bavarians, scoring 10 goals and contributing three assists in 14 games this season.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has netted just three goals in 16 appearances in the ongoing campaign amidst uncertainty about his future.

