Manchester United keeping tabs on £30 million-rated goalkeeper to replace David de Gea: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen to snap up Borussia Dortmund star Gregor Kobel as a long-term successor to David de Gea in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kobel, 25, has established himself as BVB's first-choice shot-stopper since arriving from VfB Stuttgart for around £12 million in 2021. He has earned plaudits this term, registering 14 clean sheets in 33 appearances so far.

A four-cap Switzerland international, Kobel has helped Dortmund challenge for the Bundesliga title this campaign. He has overseen 10 shutouts in 25 league matches so far, bettering his last season's record of eight clean sheets.

According to Todofichajes, Manchester United are prepared to table a bid to sign Kobel this summer. They are hoping that their past relationship with Dortmund will help facilitate a hassle-free negotiation for the goalkeeper (signing Jadon Sancho in 2021).

Kobel, who has a deal until June 2026 at the Signal Iduna Park, is currently valued at £30 million, as per Transfermarkt. However, Edin Terzic's side are unwilling to let go of the Hoffenheim youth product for his base asking price.

Meanwhile, De Gea has rejected Manchester United's first official contract renewal offer, as per The Athletic. He has deemed the offer to be unsatisfactory, though it is suggested that all parties are keen to find a suitable solution.

De Gea, who is in the final two months of his contract, has often been slammed for his error-prone performances this season. He has registered 24 clean sheets in 54 games for his side so far, conceding 57 goals in the process.

Manchester United are also keeping tabs on other top shot-stoppers ahead of next campaign. They have been heavily linked with Diogo Costa, Andre Onana, Jordan Pickord, Emiliano Martinez and David Raya in the recent past.

Amidst all the criticism, David De Gea has won the Golden Glove in the Premier League this season. He has registered 16 clean sheets in 35 games for the Red Devils this season.

Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United star to depart this summer

During a recent interaction on his YouTube channel FIVE, Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand was queried whether Harry Maguire should aim to secure a transfer away from his current club. He responded:

"I think he needs to. If he wants to resurrect his career, he has to go in the summer. He cannot stay there and play second fiddle if he genuinely wants to stay as a regular England player and get back on track."

Maguire, 30, has been reduced to a bit-part role in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign after failing to impress Erik ten Hag in the early months of his reign. So far, he has started just 15 out of his 30 appearances across all competitions.

Earlier this January, the former Leicester City defender was rumored with a switch to Aston Villa. Although the potential winter deal failed to materialize, he would aim to depart the Red Devils due to his loss in dressing room stature.

