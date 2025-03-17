Manchester United keeping tabs on 4 strikers including two Bundesliga stars as they look to bolster squad - Reports

As per Florian Plettenberg on X, Manchester United are on the lookout for a new striker this summer and have four names on top of their shortlist. They are monitoring two Bundesliga stars: Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. The two other players on their radar are Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

Ekitike has found form again at Eintracht Frankfurt after a difficult spell at Paris Saint-Germain. The French forward has scored 19 goals and provided eight assists in 38 appearances across competitions this season and has been a key part of Frankfurt’s strong campaign in the Bundesliga.

Sesko has scored 17 goals and provided six assists for RB Leipzig this season. The Slovenian striker is also on the radar of Arsenal and Chelsea, as per reports.

The Red Devils are also keeping tabs on Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, who worked with Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP. He has scored 40 goals and provided 10 assists in 41 appearances this term.

Osimhen is arguably the most prominent name on this list. He has bagged 26 in 30 appearances since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer.

United are eager to strengthen their attacking options this summer, given Rasmus Højlund's inconsistent performances and the uncertainty surrounding Joshua Zirkzee's future. Manchester United are expected to take an ambitious approach to their summer rebuild, with the attack leveled as a top priority.

"I'm sure they will come" - Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund after ending goal drought against Leicester City

Rasmus Hojlund ended his 21-game goal drought as Manchester United secured a 3-0 victory at Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (March 16). The Danish striker scored in the 28th minute, beating Mads Hermansen with his weaker foot.

The 22-year-old is hopeful that the goal, his first since mid-December, will serve as the start of a more productive spell. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think it comes down to my performances as well. I think I've not been on top of my game as I wanted to, and we're still adapting to a new system and some new positions. But I think I've been growing into it lately and starting to look a bit better. Just happy to get on a score sheet today and I'm sure they will come more now."

The strike comes as United continue searching for attacking reinforcements, with Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen among the names previously linked. Hojlund will be keen to make the most of his opportunities and show himself to be a solution up front for Manchester United in the long term.

