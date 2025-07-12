Manchester United launch £6 million move to sign 29-year-old goalkeeper after injury rules Andre Onana out of pre-season: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to submit an offer to sign Botafogo goalkeeper John Victory. This comes after first-choice goalie Andre Onana sustained an injury in training that has ruled him out of the club’s preseason tour.
John Victor, who joined Botafogo from Santos last year, has had quite an impressive campaign for the Rio de Janeiro-based club this season. So far, he has kept 10 clean sheets in 29 appearances across competitions. This include one against European Champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Following the injury to Onana, Altay Bayindir is likely to be Ruben Amorim’s first-choice goalkeeper in Manchester United’s pre-season tours in Sweden and the United States. The setback has reportedly made head coach Amorim weigh up whether to sign a new shot-stopper. Reports suggest that Onana could miss United’s Premier League opener against Arsenal on August 17 as well.
According to GOAL, Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor has emerged as a priority target for Manchester United. The Red Devils are willing to pay the £6 million release clause on his contract in a bid to bring him to Old Trafford. The report adds that Botafogo are already preparing for Victor’s departure and have identified Atletico Mineiro goalkeeper Matheus Mendes as his replacement.
Victor also impressed for Botafogo in their Club World Cup Round of 16 match against Palmeiras. He was subsequently named the Superior Player of the Match despite their 1-0 defeat to their Brazilian rivals. He was named in both Serie A and Copa Libertadores Team of the Year for 2024.
Since Onana moved to United in 2023, he has been infamous for his high-profile errors. He was dropped in April from the matchday squad after a shambolic display against Lyon and then rotated on the final day of the Premier League season.
Manchester United linked with Premier League goalkeeper after injury to Andre Onana – Reports
In another report from The Telegraph, Manchester United have been linked with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez following the injury to their first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana. Martinez has displayed his brilliance between the sticks and also helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
While Martinez is now reportedly on Manchester United’s radar, it is believed the Red Devils and Villa are not currently working on a deal. Both clubs are in disagreement on their valuations for the Argentine shot-stopper.
Martinez kept 16 clean sheets for Villa last season in 53 appearances across competitions.