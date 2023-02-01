Manchester United launch inquiry for Japan star - Reports

Manchester United reportedly inquired about signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada as they looked to deal with Christian Eriksen's injury setback. The Red Devils have been handed a blow, as the Danish midfielder will be sidelined till May.

Eriksen's absence has led to United pushing for a new midfield signing on transfer deadline day (January 31). The midfielder they appear to have lured to Old Trafford is Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer.

However, the Austrian was not the only midfield talent on their shortlist of candidates to fill the void left by Eriksen. According to the Daily Mail, they also enquired about signing Frankfurt's Kamada.

The Japanese international has been impressive in the Bundesliga this season. He has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 25 games across competitions. His contract at the Deutsche Bank Park expires at the end of the season, so Kamada may be available on a cut-price deal.

The 26-year-old was a standout performer for Japan at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Samurai Blue made it to the tournament's Round of 16, with Kamada featuring in all four games.

Manchester United's expected signing of Sabitzer may see them halt their pursuit of the Japanese midfielder, though. However, they're likely to have new owners in the summer and could reignite their interest in the player, who could be a free agent then.

Manchester United discussed move for Leicester City's Youri Tielemans

Another midfielder Manchester United considered making a move for after Eriksen's injury was Leicester City's Youri Tielemans. The Belgian's contract expires at the end of the season, but there has been no movement in talks over an extension.

Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth said that the Red Devils pondered a move for Tielemans, but his price tag was a stumbling block. He said (via Leicester Mercury):

"I'm told Youri Tielemans was being discussed, but the fee from Leicester was likely to be too large even though he has six months left of his contract. So a couple of names there that United were offered, whereas United are interested in Sabitzer."

Tielemans has become one of the top midfield talents in the Premier League since joining Leicester from AS Monaco in 2019 for €45 million. The Belgian has featured 26 times across competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing an assist.

He scored a memorable long-range goal in the Foxes' FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea in 2021. The 25-year-old has also been linked with league leaders Arsenal.

