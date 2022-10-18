Manchester United could launch move to sign ex-Liverpool star in 2023: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who currently plies his trade for Club Brugge, in the summer of 2023.

Mignolet, 34, left Liverpool to join Club Brugge for £6 million in the summer of 2019 after spending six years with the club. Since then, he has established himself as a first-team starter at his current club, helping them lift three consecutive Belgian Pro League titles.

A reliable shot-stopper known for his great reflexes, the Belgian has turned a lot of heads in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered four straight clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League, helping his side sit atop Group B over the likes of Atletico Madrid and Porto.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 14 - Simon Mignolet has made 14 saves without conceding against Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this season, the most saves on record against an opponent without being beaten in a single season in the competition (2003-04 onwards). Gandalf. 14 - Simon Mignolet has made 14 saves without conceding against Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this season, the most saves on record against an opponent without being beaten in a single season in the competition (2003-04 onwards). Gandalf. https://t.co/55iP3FFJym

According to Het Laaste Nieuws, Manchester United attempted to lure Mignolet away from Club Brugge earlier this summer before the player penned a new deal until 2026. The Red Devils are said to have maintained their interest in the former Sunderland goalkeeper.

With Martin Dubravka on a season-long loan at Old Trafford, Mignolet is said to be a top transfer target for Manchester United next summer.

Speaking to VTM (via HITC), Club Brugge general manager Vincent Mannaert recently labeled Mignolet as "world-class". He said:

"At the moment, Mignolet is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. World-class. Belgium have Thibaut Courtois and Simon Mignolet, who are among the top five goalkeepers on the planet."

Mannaert further heaped praise on the 2019 UEFA Champions League winner, claiming him to be a proper mentor to the youth. He added:

"With his performances and his attitude, he gives confidence to the young players. He's more than an excellent goalkeeper. He's someone who is capable of raising the level of the group."

Mignolet, who had earlier spent nine seasons in England, kept 81 clean sheets in 245 Premier League games for Liverpool and Sunderland.

Liverpool in race with Manchester United to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

According to SPORT, Liverpool have entered the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the upcoming winter transfer window.

With Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner in the final year of their contracts, Liverpool are interested in shoring up their midfield for the future. Due to his limited number of minutes at Camp Nou so far, De Jong has emerged as a transfer target.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are monitoring the playmaker's situation at Barcelona after failing to secure his signature in the summer.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes