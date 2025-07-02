Manchester United learn Aston Villa's asking price for Ollie Watkins amid recent transfer links: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been informed about Ollie Watkins' asking price. As per the Daily Mirror, Aston Villa would demand around £60 million for Watkins in the current transfer window.
The Red Devils have been linked with a good number of strikers in the transfer market this summer. However, the price of a number of their targets might have contributed to their failure to sign a striker so far.
Caught Offside had recently claimed that Sporting CP are unwilling to reduce their €80 million valuation for Viktor Gyökeres, one of United's targets. The aforementioned report also claims United are unwilling to come to terms with Watkins' asking price due to his age and predicted resale value.
A viable option for Watkins would have been a swap deal involving Marcus Rashford. However, Daily Mirror reported that Villa turned down the option of signing him at the expiration of his loan deal last season.
While it's expected that negotiations would continue, Watkins could be a key signing for Ruben Amorim, who's in need of an alternative striker. As a No.9, Watkins also has the potential to create chances are deliver assists. This versatility makes him different from several strikers linked with a move to Old Trafford.
This makes him a signing that Manchester United would want to consider despite their reservation. Last season, Watkins delivered double-digit goal contributions in 54 outings across competitions for Villa (17 goals and 14 assists).
"It was one of the biggest mistakes" - Benni McCarthy on Manchester United's sale of Scott McTominay
Former Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy has claimed the Red Devils made a big mistake by offloading Scott McTominay. He added that the Scottish midfielder was born to represent the Red Devils.
In a recent interview, Benni McCarthy said (via The United Stand on X):
"It was one of the biggest mistakes in football to let him leave. He was born to play for United. Maybe he wasn’t the most technical, but he had fight, and I think it’s what they will get back with Matheus Cunha."
United sold McTominay to Napoli for a reported €30.50 million last summer. In his first year at Naples, he won the Scudetto, registering 13 goals and four assists in 40 outings.