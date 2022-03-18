Manchester United learn about the price tag of 25-year-old Premier League midfielder - Reports

Manchester United has been told to pay in excess of £50 million in order to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves, as per reports from the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are expected to be set for a busy summer transfer window. They look to bolster their squad upon the arrival of a new manager, with current interim boss Ralf Rangnick taking up a consultancy role.

The midfield is believed to be an area where Manchester United will be looking to improve on and Ruben Neves has emerged as one of their top targets.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and RB Leipzig star Amadou Haidara are also being eyed by the Premier League side as per the Manchester Evening News.

However, the Red Devils have learnt that they will have to lash out in excess of £50 million in order to convince Wolves to part ways with Ruben Neves.

Wolves @Wolves



🤯 @rubendsneves_ Just when you think you've seen everything he can do... Just when you think you've seen everything he can do...🤯 @rubendsneves_ https://t.co/EtTtbtV4H2

The 25-year-old has been a key cog for Wolverhampton Wanderers over the years under both Bruno Lage and his Molineux predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo.

Since his move to Wolves in 2017 for a fee in the region of then club and Championship record £15.8 million, Neves has gone from strength to strength at Molineux. He has become an all-action midfielder.

The Portuguese international has always been tipped for great things ever since he made his breakthrough as a teenager at FC Porto. Neves looks more than ready for a big step-up in his career.

Neves has made a total of 206 appearances for the Midlands outfit over the years, including 136 outings in the Premier League. He has scored a total of 24 goals and provided 12 assists for Wolves.

Spanish outlet Sport via Sport Witness has reported that Barcelona were looking to bring Neves to Camp Nou as the successor to veteran Sergio Busquets.

However, Manchester United will be encouraged that the Blaugrana are now out of the equation due to the asking price set by Wolves.

Ruben Neves is exactly what Manchester United need

Manchester United have been craving a number six for several years now and Ruben Neves could be the long-awaited midfield dynamo they have been looking for.

Matchday365 @Matchday365 Ruben Neves attempted 22 long balls tonight.



He completed 20 of them.



He ended the night with 96% pass accuracy overall.



Unbelievable 🤯 Ruben Neves attempted 22 long balls tonight.He completed 20 of them.He ended the night with 96% pass accuracy overall.Unbelievable 🤯 #WWFC 🇵🇹 Ruben Neves attempted 22 long balls tonight.He completed 20 of them.He ended the night with 96% pass accuracy overall.Unbelievable 🤯 #WWFC https://t.co/4HYq81rEPf

The 26-time Portuguese international is equally capable of filling in at either defensive midfield or central midfield.

Neves boasts excellent defensive discipline, range of passing and work rate and he is also capable of scoring long-range stunners.

Edited by Diptanil Roy