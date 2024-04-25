Manchester United learn transfer fee required to sign summer target Michael Olise: Reports

Manchester United reportedly have to dish out a sum of £60 million to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise in the summer transfer window.

Olise, 22, has emerged as one of the most exciting inverted wingers in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons. The Frenchman has bagged 13 goals and provided 23 assists in 86 games, including 60 starts, across competitions for Oliver Glasner's side so far.

A left-footed wide operator blessed with dribbling and vision, Olise was subject of a £35 million bid from Chelsea last summer. However, he decided to snub a potential move and instead penned a contract renewal.

Now, according to BBC Sport, Crystal Palace have set a price tag of £60 million for Olise amid interest from Manchester United. The forward's new contract reportedly does not contain a clear-cut release clause.

Should Olise secure a switch to Manchester United in the future, he would pop up as a key first-team face for them. He would displace the likes of Antony and Amad Diallo down the pecking order at the club.

Micah Richards lauds Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes following recent 4-2 win

Speaking on BBC's Match of the Day, former Manchester City star Micah Richards lauded Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes for his role in a 4-2 win over Sheffield United. He said (h/t TBR):

"All the chaos that surrounds Manchester United, I just think for a player to keep his composure and perform at the level needed, I think it's fantastic. He did exactly that today. His movement, when you have a number 10 playing in there, not many people want to run in behind. You just see his confidence growing throughout the game."

Richards, who played for City between 2005 and 2015, concluded:

"Pressure penalty at 2-1, can he finish? Of course. His all-round game was brilliant, whether he was coming really deep and threading long passes. Everything he is doing for United has been brilliant of late. Seven goals in his last six league games and he has scored 10 league goals this season. He really is a proper player."

Fernandes, 29, produced a standout display against the Blades, scoring twice and assisting once on Wednesday (April 24). He completed 66 of 76 passes, created a staggering nine chances, and registered three of his five shots on target during 90 minutes of action.

So far this season, the Portuguese has scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 44 matches across competitions for Manchester United.