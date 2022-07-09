Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney set for next managerial job - Reports

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney could be set to take over as DC United manager less than a month after departing Derby County, as per The Daily Mail.

Rooney oversaw an impressive season at Derby in the EFL Championship where his Rams side put up an admirable fight against relegation despite a 21-point deduction.

Derby were eventually relegated and Rooney left Pride Park, believing that a fresh face was needed in charge of the club that are in financial disarray.

However, the Manchester United hero could reportedly make a return to DC United, of whom he spent a season during his playing career.

DC dismissed manager Hernan Losada back in April and have since appointed Chad Ashton as interim boss.

The MLS side sit 13th in the Eastern Conference, having lost nine of their 16 matches.

Rooney became a fan favorite at the Audi Field, making 52 appearances and scoring 25 goals whilst providing 14 assists.

The report claims that the former England captain's family struggled with life in Washington, which led to the 36-year-old departing for Derby in 2020.

A spokesperson for the Englishman said:

"A number of discussions have taken place with clubs - both at home and abroad - interested in the possibility of Wayne becoming their manager. Wayne remains interested in projects that excite him whilst continuing to develop his skills and knowledge as a manager."

Rooney led Derby to 22 wins, 17 draws and 34 losses in 73 games as his stock as a young manager continues to rise.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney eyes a potential Old Trafford return

Wayne Rooney wants the Old Trafford job in the future

Wayne Rooney has made no secret of his desire to one day return to Manchester United as manager.

He has told The Sun previously:

"The whole reason in me going into management is Manchester United. I want to be Manchester United manager. I know I am not ready now but I have to plan everything I do to make sure one day it will happen.”

The 36-year-old can continue to gain valuable experience should he take on the role at DC United and continue his progress in management.

There is little chance of Rooney becoming the Red Devils boss at the moment given the recent appointment of Erik ten Hag.

But should the Englishman flourish in the MLS, talk of a potential return to United in the future will continue to grow.

