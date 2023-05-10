Manchester United legends set to be handed key roles at club if Sheikh Jassim's takeover is successful: Reports

Prospective Manchester United buyer Sheikh Jassim will reportedly hand key roles to club legends should his takeover bid be successful.

ESPN reports that some of the greatest players during Sir Alex Ferguson's era at Old Trafford will be offered the chance to return to prominent roles. That is if Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani becomes the Red Devils' new owner.

This would pave the way for legendary players such as Gary Neville and Paul Scholes from the 'Class of 92' to return. It will also offer those who were part of the 2008 UEFA Champions League winning team to make a return to Manchester United.

Sheikh Jassim is said to have found an issue with the lack of the club's most renowned players not being part of the United hierarchy. The Qatari businessman wants to take advantage of the profile of the club in a similar fashion to other European heavyweights. Those clubs mentioned are Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan whose hierarchies possess some of their most iconic players.

Several of the Class of 92 and the 2008 Champions League winning side are reported to have already been approached to discuss Sheikh Jassim's proposal. Darren Fletcher is currently the only former player in such a role as he is the club's technical director. Bryan Robson, Denis Irwin and Andrew Cole are currently ceremonial ambassadors at Old Trafford.

Sheikh Jassim is battling with INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe for the ownership of Manchester United. They are looking to take the club off the hands of the Glazer family, who have been owners since 2005. The Qatari businessman's proposal to take over the Red Devils also includes renovating Old Trafford and additional investment into the club directly.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tips Michael Carrick to become a future Manchester United manager

Solskjaer tips Carrick for United job.

Michael Carrick has been a massive success since taking over Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship. The Manchester United legend was appointed Boro boss last October with the club sitting a point above the relegation zone.

The former England international has immediately turned things around at the Riverside Stadium. His Boro side climbed all the way up to fourth in the table, with Carrick overseeing 18 wins in 30 league games. His men will face Coventry in the Championship playoffs semifinals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer worked with Carrick during his time as Manchester United manager. He has lauded the Englishman and believes he is a certainty to be in the Old Trafford hot seat in the future. He told the Athletic:

"Michael is a man of value and principles, a big family man, but his knowledge is also second to none. He’s had Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho as managers, and he’s played with the best players in the world."

Solskjaer added:

“He’s a winner but he’s still in control of his emotions. I cannot see him not being the Manchester United manager."

Carrick was appointed as the Red Devils' caretaker boss when Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021. He oversaw two wins and one draw in three games before leaving the club after Ralf Rangnick was appointed interim manager.

