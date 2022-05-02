Manchester United likely to have clear run at signing Premier League superstar: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eager to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer. The Red Devils' lack of quality in midfield has been a major source of concern and has led to their downfall this season. The club are, therefore, expected to sign a world-class midfielder.

According to ESPN, Manchester United could have a clear run at signing the West Ham midfielder.

Declan Rice has been in incredible form for the London outfit over the last couple of seasons. He helped the club finish sixth in the Premier League last season, securing qualification for this season's Europa League. Rice has made 191 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions.

The 23-year-old also played a key role in England's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 last summer. He has continued his good form this season, leading David Moyes' side to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

According to Goal, Rice has rejected a contract extension offer from West Ham, which included a weekly £200,000 salary package. The England international's current deal is set to run until 2024, with the Hammers holding the option of extending it by a further year.

David Moyes' side hold the power in any potential negotiations for the midfielder. However, they could opt to sell Rice if he has no desire to stay at the London Stadium. Moyes has stated that Rice is worth more than £150 million to West Ham.

United Journal @theutdjournal JUST IN: Manchester United are likely to have a clear run to signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer #mujournal



[@MarkOgden_] JUST IN: Manchester United are likely to have a clear run to signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer #mufc 🚨 JUST IN: Manchester United are likely to have a clear run to signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer #mufc #mujournal[@MarkOgden_] https://t.co/TAFuYfC6y6

Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag is expected to dismantle an under-performing squad and rebuild it over the next couple of transfer windows. Acquiring a world-class midfielder is likely to be high on the Dutchman's agenda.

The club were expected to face competition from Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea for Rice. However, the ESPN report suggests the trio could pull out of the race for the 23-year-old.

Manchester City will focus all their efforts on signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer. The Norwegian is one of the most sought-after players in Europe at the moment and could cost in excess of £100 million.

Chelsea's potential move for the West Ham star could be hampered by the uncertainty surrounding the ownership of the club.

Liverpool are expected to revamp their midfield this summer as Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara are all in their thirties. However, the Reds could opt to sign a cheaper alternative to Declan Rice.

Declan Rice could reject the advances of Manchester United this summer

West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League

Declan Rice could reject the advances of Manchester United due to the massive fall from grace the Red Devils have suffered this season. United were one of the favorites to win the Premier League title this season but are currently languishing in sixth place in the table.

They are eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand over Ralf Rangnick's side. The Premier League giants are, therefore, unlikely to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The club have appointed Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new head coach in the hope that the 52-year-old will be able to lead them in the right direction next season.

United View @unitedviewtv



🗞 @MarkOgden_



#MUFC Manchester United believe that the lack of rivals for Declan Rice during the upcoming summer transfer window gives the club a one-off chance to sign the West Ham midfielder. Manchester United believe that the lack of rivals for Declan Rice during the upcoming summer transfer window gives the club a one-off chance to sign the West Ham midfielder.🗞 @MarkOgden_ #MUFC https://t.co/32HrjrYQub

There is uncertainty regarding the club's future and the direction in which they are headed. Declan Rice could reject a move to Manchester United and opt to stay at West Ham as the club have improved under David Moyes over the last couple of seasons.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar