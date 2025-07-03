Manchester United in line to pocket about €10m if former player joins Real Madrid amid recent links: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set for a transfer windfall, with Alvaro Carreras likely to join Real Madrid. The Red Devils have a 20% sell-on clause and are waiting for the left-back to leave Benfica this summer.
As per a report in the NationalWorld, Manchester United will not use their buy-back clause, but will profit from Carreras' move to Real Madrid. The 22-year-old is set for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.
Real Madrid have made a €50 million offer to sign Carreras, and that would see the Red Devils pocket €10 million. The Spanish giants are looking to bring in a full-back despite having Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia, and see the young Spaniard as the ideal option.
Benfica president Rui Costa recently spoke about the left-back's possible move to Bernabeu, saying that no deal was in place. Costa wants the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup to end before focusing on the deal. He said (via ESPN):
"Let them make us an offer. We haven't received anything yet. If they do, we'll see what happens. Now is not the time, and it won't be until the tournament is over and our participation has ended. Until then, there's nothing to talk about. Carreras is here with us."
Rumors also suggested that Los Blancos wanted the Red Devils to sign Carreras for the £15 million buy-back clause and then sell him to them. However, the defender's agent, Ginés Carvajal, was quick to rebuff the reports, telling A Bola:
“I don’t know where this news comes from; everything that is said in it is pure fantasy and, as such, does not deserve any comment from me. Carreras is doing very well at Benfica and will continue there.”
Carreras joined Benfica from Manchester United in 2024 and has impressed with the Portuguese side, making 68 appearances so far.
Real Madrid target never thought about Manchester United return
Earlier this year, Alvaro Carreras spoke to the media about the Manchester United buy-back clause and revealed that he had never thought about it. He was grateful for the club's efforts to help him develop and said (via United in Focus):
“The truth is that I’m overlooking it a bit. I’m concentrating on what I have to do, because every three days I have a game. There’s always interest from teams and everyone wants to grow, but I’m doing very well here (at Benfica). Manchester United have an option to buy that has been signed, but I’m very happy here.”
Ruben Amorim's side signed Patrick Dorgu in the January window instead of activating Carreras' buy-back clause.