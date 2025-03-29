Manchester United linked with £38m move for 23-year-old star from Cristiano Ronaldo’s boyhood club: Reports 

According to A Bola, Manchester United are interested in signing Goncalo Inacio, who plays for Cristiano Ronaldo's boyhood club Sporting. The Red Devils are planning squad reinforcements following an indifferent campaign so far.

Ruben Amorim wants a new defender to help implement his 3-4-3 system and is ready to raid his former club for the job. Inacio has been impressive for the Portuguese side so far, registering 32 appearances across competitions.

The 23-year-old is under contract with Sporting until 2027, and will reportedly be available for €45 million this summer. Borussia Dortmund were interested in the player in the winter but failed to match his asking price.

Inacio is comfortable in a back-three and could take up the left centre-back role at Manchester United, with Lisandro Martinez sidelined with an ACL injury. The Red Devils have done business with Sporting before, with Cristiano Ronaldo famously arriving at Old Trafford from the Portuguese outfit in 2003.

However, Inacio is not the only Sporting player being eyed by the English giants at the moment. Manchester United are apparently interested in Francisco Trincao as well, with Amorim desperate to sign the player.

The Portuguese can operate on the wings as well as in the No. 10 role and could rejuvenate the Red Devils' faltering attack.

Trincao has registered nine goals and 15 assists from 43 games across competitions this season and is under contract until 2026. Sporting will only let him go if a suitor triggers the €80 million release clause in his contract.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo told Francisco Trincao to join Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has advised Francisco Trincao to join Manchester United, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. The Portuguese winger rose to prominence with the Red Devils before going on to conquer Spain and Italy.

CR7 returned for a second stint with the Premier League giants but had a fallout with former manager Erik ten Hag. Manchester United opted to terminate his contract after a volatile interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan in December 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo subsequently moved to the Middle East to join Al-Nassr and currently plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League. However, it appears that he still has a soft spot for his former club.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot are apparently trying to convince Trincao to make a move to Old Trafford this summer. Ronaldo has now offered his countryman the same advice although Trincao also had admirers at Manchester City and AC Milan.

